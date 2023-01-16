2023: PDP chides aviation minister over APC war chest

ANDY ASEMOTA, Katsina

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina at the weekend State condemned the recent comments credited to the Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, about the war chest the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftains of the state origin have amassed ahead of this year’s general elections.

The governorship candidate of the opposition party, Sen. Yakubu Danmarke Lado, strongly denounced the sickening atrocities most likely perpetrated by the minister and those who may be determined to subvert the will of the electorate to remain in public office.

Sen. Lado, who spoke in Dutsi Local Government headquarters, a few kilometres from Shargalle, hometown of Sen. Sirika, said the revelation by the minister has reinforced the grave concern that funds meant for infrastructure such as roads, schools and health institutions had been diverted for selfish purposes.

While expressing worries over the deplorable roads in the area and the falling standards of living in the state, he vowed that his PDP government, if elected, would not betrayed the confidence reposed in it.

The former law maker enjoined any individual or group bent on aborting the yearnings of the electorate for government to better their lots would be disappointed as Nigerians had collected the Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) to rescue the nation from misrule.

Earlier, the Director General of the Katsina Presidential and Gubernatorial Campaign Council, Dr. Mustapha Inuwa, berated the Dutsi Local Government for denying the PDP the use of any of the two venues sought by the party in the council’s headquarters for the rally.

This, he said, led to the traffic gridlock in the town as well as the attendant suffering of motorists and commuters during the rally.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline