2023 : Obi destined to be president, unstoppable – community leader

By Phil Okose Onitsha

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi, is destined to become successor to President Mohammadu Buhari in the 2023 general election and he is unstoppable.

A community leader in Nando, Anambra East Local Government Area, Anambra State, Igwe Onyeachonam Ovamba, (a.k.a. Udenegbaona) made this assertion Thursday while expressing satisfaction with Obi’s sudden national political growth.

“If it were for the Igbo alone Obi’s present politically clout would not have gotten to this height. It is God’s doing and we have to support him for a change for the better.

He is making waves in the entire nooks and crannies of the country and this is what happens to the man destined to rule. Obi is now a household name because when the wicked is in power the people suffer and when the righteous is in power the people rejoice”

Buttressing his point further he said that Obi’s sudden political growth is not of man but God adding,”when Obi came on board as a presidential candidate I was one of those that opposed it because Igbo are not ready to support him.”

“Fulanis wanted to stop him when they noticed that he would pose serious threat to their annointed candidate but God asked him to carry on because he is the one to stop the incessant killings, kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery, looting, among others”.

“God warns Obi that his government will fail if after being elected he goes to protect the interest of the Igbo race by discriminating against other ethnic groups.

He warned that any attempt to deny Obi the presidential seat by way of rigging the election would result in serious political crises adding that the youths would then show that power belongs to them”.

“It will be to your tents oh Israel, the ugly thing that may trail it may not have been witnessed since the inception of this country. It may come by way of revolution and it will be unstoppable” he warned

On Rev. Fr. Mbaka’s attack on Obi, Ovamba stated that, “people should stop listening to him. God had since derobbed him as an ordained Catholic Priest. The money he is looking for is useless because he is not married.”

Also on Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo’s achievements for the 100 days he has been in office, Ovamba started that it was too early to know the extent he has performed adding that, “we have to give him atleast one year and half to two years”.

“He came in when the State is hot and the focus now is to restore security that has eruded the people for years now so that business will

be able to thrive.” END