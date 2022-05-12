2023: Nine resign from Katsina SEC

ANDY ASEMOTA, Katsina

Katsina State Executive Council is currently witnessing a shock wave following the resignation of no fewer than nine members caused by the new Electoral Act and the guide line of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The recent resignation of about seven commissioners and special advisers is coming at a time the Katsina State Deputy Governor, Mannir Yakubu, who doubled as commissioner for agriculture, had dropped the agriculture portfolio just the Secretary to Government of the State (SGS), Dr. Mustapha Inuwa, had thrown in his towel in pursuit of their respective governorship aspirations.

The state commissioner for economic planning and budget, Faruq Lawal Jobe, who is also seeking the governorship seat also caught the resignation bug.

Others included the outgoing state commissioner for rural and social development, Mustapha Kanti Bello, now vying for Katsina North Senatorial seat; his special projects counterpart, Abdulkadir Zakka, who is aspiring House of Representatives, as well as the special advisers to the governor on empowerment and political matters respectively, Abdulkdir Mamman Nasir and Kabir Charanchi, in hot chase of the lost House of Representatives seats they had lost in the past.

The state commissioner for commerce, Muntari Abdulkadir, confirmed that the deputy governor and some members of the executive council aspiring for various political positions announced their resignations of the appointments given to them by the state governor, Aminu Bello Masari.

Briefing the press after the third regular state Executive Council (SEC) meeting, Abdulkadir noted that the outgoing appointees were applauded by Gov Masari and other member of the SEC for all the sacrifices, support and services rendered to the state since the inception of the current administration.

Earlier, the state works commissioner, Tasiu Dahiru Dandagoro, disclosed that the ciuncil presided over by Gov Masari approved over N10 billion for the execution of three road projects across the state.

The road projects include the construction of a fly over connecting Hassan Usman Katsina Road with Isah Kaita Road at GRA Roundabout at a contract sum of N4.3 billion with 12 months completion period.

Similarly, the SEC approved about 35km Bakori – Yankwani – Tafoki – Daudawa Road project worth N3.5 billion with 24 month completion period.

