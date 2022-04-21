2023: INEC to deploy One million electoral officials to 176,846 polling units – Prof. Yakubu

OBIORA IFOH, Abuja

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu has said that over one million electoral officials (both permanent and temporary or ad hoc staff) will be deployed to 176,846 polling units in the 2023 general elections.

Prof. Yakubu also enjoined Nigerians as stakeholders in the building of a virile and sustainable electoral process ahead of the 2023 General Elections.

Yakubu made this assertion in a remark during the public presentation of the 2022-2026 strategic Plan, (SP) and the 2023 Election Project Plan, (EPP) held at the Sheraton Hotels in Abuja.

He stressed that the Commission was aware of the security challenges facing the country and it is doing everything possible to have a smooth and free poll come 2023.

The INEC boss admitted passionately that “Nigeria is facing a serious security problem but it doesn’t mean it cannot be remedied because all it takes is for all stakeholders to put heads together to ensure these threats and attacks are dealt with the full participation and cooperation of every critical segment of the society.

“INEC plays a critical role but the Commission alone cannot deliver the elections we all desire. I, therefore, appeal to all Nigerians to join hands with us in ensuring that we make a success of the process. We have carefully listened to the demand of Nigerians for seamless processes, particularly with regard to enhanced voter education, better distribution of voters to polling units, quality training of election personnel, the functionality of electronic devices, improved logistics, prompt commencement of polls, availability of assistive devices for persons with disability at polling units and greater transparency in result management.

” We are also aware of the security challenges and their impact on the electoral process. We will continue to engage early and intensely with the security agencies to ensure the safety of our personnel and materials, accredited observers and the media and, above all, the voters. Clearly, these are challenging times but we are determined that the election must hold in 2023. However, this is a shared responsibility.

“The election will involve an estimated one million electoral officials (both permanent and temporary or ad hoc staff) deployed to 176,846 polling units in 8,809 Wards and 774 Local Government Areas across the country. The election will be governed by a new Electoral Act 2022, which contains many progressive provisions that will enhance the capacity of the Commission to conduct elections and manage the electoral process better.

” To do this, the Commission relies on three key elements. First is the knowledge and experience gathered from the conduct of previous elections. Second is the use of innovations to enhance electoral integrity and improve the voter experience. The third is the institutionalization of the culture of planning. These elements have guided the Commission through three successive general and several off-cycle and bye-elections.

“Consequently, our elections are getting better, electoral outcomes less contentious, and voter experience of the electoral system increasingly more participatory and inclusive.

“The Strategic Plan 2022-2026 and the 2023 Election Project Plan drew lessons from and thoroughly reviewed, the level of implementation of the last plans. They build on the successes of the preceding plans, especially in the planning and conduct of the 2019 General Election as well as off-cycle and bye-elections.

“Against the backdrop of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the current security situation in the country, both plans had to prioritise the institutionalisation of the Commission’s processes for the effective delivery of its mandate by focusing on capacity-building, the promotion of professionalism, encouraging greater synergy among departments, improving efficient utilisation of resources, increased deployment of technology as well as greater sensitivity to threats to the electoral process as well as election personnel and infrastructure.

“These concerns are reflected in the Plan’s five strategic objectives, each of which identified several key actions, key activities and key outcomes that constitute a broad guide to the vision of the Commission to provide electoral operations, systems and infrastructure to support the delivery of free, fair, credible and inclusive elections. The Plan also forms the basis for the Election Project Plan which focuses on five key objectives identified by the Commission as critical for the successful conduct of the 2023 General Election”, he said.

