2023 in review: FCTA giant strides’ and Wike’s commitment to excellence

As the year 2023 winds down FAVOUR ISHEMBER takes a critical review of the activities that happened in the FCTA, with insights into expectations for 2024

The year, 2023 has been an interesting one for the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), like other States of the Federation, the FCTA did not only usher in a new administrative regime but was also embraced with robust excitement, a Dynamic and workaholic Minister in person of Barr. Ezenwo Nyesom Wike.

Having previously served as the Federal Minister of State for Education, Wike demonstrated his commitment to the improvement of the Nigerian educational system. The leadership and strategic initiatives during his tenure contributed to positive transformations in the sector.

Wike further solidified his reputation as a capable leader during his two-term tenure as the Governor of River State. He embarked on an ambitious agenda, undertaking numerous infrastructural projects that have left an indelible mark on the state. His commitment to the development and his exemplary governance set a high standard for future leaders.

Recently appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the Minister of FCT, Wike has wasted no time in proving his competence and dedication to the job. One of his earliest accomplishments was resolving a longstanding crisis between the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development over land allocation for the second Abuja Airport Runway.

In a short span of time, Wike has also demonstrated his decisiveness and efficiency by appointing and inaugurating mandate secretaries. Additionally, he initiated the rehabilitation and resurfacing of 135 roads within the Federal Capital City, a significant undertaking that will greatly enhance transportation infrastructure.

Moreover, Wike successfully facilitated the removal of the FCT from the Treasury Single Account of the federal government. This achievement has granted the FCT greater autonomy over its resources, fostering local development and prosperity.

Recognizing the importance of a competent civil service, Wike established the FCT Civil Service Commission. This move ensures career progression for civil servants, promoting professionalism and efficiency within the FCT administration. In a similar vain, he inaugurated the first Secretariat for Women Affairs in the FCT, demonstrating his commitment to gender equality and empowerment.

In his unwavering pursuit of progress, Wike has also directed the implementation of the 2015 FCT-IRS Act on Personal Income Tax and Tax Clearance Certificate. By doing so, he has established a robust taxation system that will contribute to the sustainable growth and development of the FCT.

With his efforts, the Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service FCT-IRS generated over N203.1 billion in the year 2023, an increase over the N124 billion it realized in 2022.

Acting Executive Chairman of the Service, said the Service projects to generate N250 billion in 2024.

He said; “The Tax Revenue Collection of the FCT-IRS grew from barely N46 billion in 2017 to over N124 billion in 2022 indicating over 270% growth. At this point, I would like to inform the general public that as at 19th December 2023, the FCT-IRS for the first time since its inception in 2015 has exceeded the N200 billion mark by generating the sum of N203,147,090,410.5 as annual revenue for the year 2023. This is a huge milestone for the Service and it represents about 63.34% increase in collection from the preceding year.

“For the year 2024, FCT-IRS has a target of N250 billion (Two-hundred and Fifty Billion Naira), we are determined and optimistic that we will realize and surpass that, with the committed and dedicated staff of the Service, support from the FCT Administration, the National Assembly and other key stakeholders especially our esteemed taxpayers, it is achievable and the task ahead is surmountable”.

He said the taxpayer base of the FCT has grown from about 543,969 for individuals and 284,746 for non-individuals in 2015 to 1,108,162 for individuals and 389,981 for non-individuals in 2023.

“In collaboration with other sister agencies in the FCT, the FCT-IRS has commenced enforcement of Section 85 of the Personal Income Tax Act, 2011 (as amended) and Section 31 of the FCT IRS Act, 2015 for MDAs, FCT SDAs, Commercial Banks, and other Corporate bodies to demand and verify TCC as precondition for rendering services in FCT”, he stated.

According to him, the Service has invested in modern working tools such as hardware and software, adding that the processes of registration, payment, receipting, assessment, Tax Clearance Certificate (TCC) issuance, filing of returns, TCC verification, and generation of withholding tax credit note have all been automated.

“In order to encourage voluntary compliance and to allow taxpayers perform their tax obligations at the comfort of their homes or offices, the FCT-IRS Self Service portal (www.fctirs.gov.ng) enables Taxpayers to perform functions such as; request for Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN), file annual returns, make payment and request for TCC.

“As part of our efforts to ensure compliance with filing of returns, the Service will in accordance with the tax laws apply penalty for non-filing of annual returns by 31st January of every year for employers and 31st March of every year for individuals. A comprehensive reassessment of returns will be intensified, which will be followed by constant monitoring and compliance exercises.

“The Service will further employ the use of technology to enhance its operations mainly in the area of compliance, enforcement and also seek to consolidate the culture of transparency and accountability in order to build trust and cooperation between the service and the taxpayers. The focus will be in the deployment of artificial intelligence, cloud computing, collaboration tools, business process automation and data analytical tools to facilitate compliance and performance of routine tasks aimed at encouraging voluntary compliance and ease of doing business.

“As from January 2024, the Service shall embark on intensive enforcement exercise by ensuring that all relevant provisions of the tax laws are strictly complied with accordingly. For avoidance of doubt, section 32 of FCT-IRS Act, 2015 empowers the Chairman of the Service to authorize any Officer of the Service to have free access to properties and records of taxpayers for the purpose of compliance with the tax laws. The Service will not only hesitate to prosecute tax offenders through the instrumentality of the law but will ensure that all tax due to FCT are recovered.

“To comply with the ease of doing business initiative, the Service will open more tax offices across the six Area Councils in FCT and at strategic locations or centers within the metropolis for convenience of the taxpayers and further streamline services, making the tax offices accessible to a broader population and contributing to overall organizational growth. Additionally, a state of the art headquarters will be constructed, not only to provide for coordination of operations but also reflect our commitment to excellence. To attract and retain young talents, the Service will embark on providing targeted training programmes towards ensuring employees stay updated with industry trends and by also providing staff with modern working tools to foster efficiency and innovation”, this is only made possible with drugged leadership of Wike as FCTA Minister .

Addressing the concerns of the FCT residents, Wike took steps to rehabilitate street lights, illuminating substantial areas of the territory at night. In addition, he prioritized the security of lives and property in the FCT, implementing measures to ensure the safety and well-being of its residents.

Further showcasing his commitment to infrastructural development, Wike secured presidential approval to construct five kilometers of roads in each of the six Area Councils. This ambitious endeavor will improve accessibility and connectivity, fostering greater socioeconomic development.

Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike’s outstanding leadership and tireless dedication to public service have positioned him as a beacon of progress and development in Nigeria. With his stellar achievements and visionary initiatives, Wike continues to create a lasting legacy of transformation and prosperity in the FCT.

Little wonder the indigenous people of Abuja, came out in their Gbagyi traditional attires, both men and women rolled out cultural drums and traditional masquerades to show their solidarity for the FCT Administration, under the stewardship of Barr. Wike, over the impact of his program and policy’s efforts in making Abuja a home for indigene and residents.

On Transportation, the Rivers State born Minister revealed that the 2023 supplementary budget sent to the National Assembly adequately captures the determination of the FCTA to float an effective transport separation system to cub the menace of one-chance in the nation’s capital city.

The move, according to Wike is to

Connect neighborhood, facilitating commerce and efficiency in the transportation of the nation’s capital city.

He bore that the projects will cover a total of 49 Roads in Asokoro, Maitama, Garki and Wuse area of the Territory.

The minister also saw the needs to expand this projects, and has achieved in 3 Months what takes others 4 years to achieve.

This, in the 2nd phase of the flag off of the resurfacing and rehabilitation of Roads in Abuja, over 60percent of the projects have been achieved, 49 Roads, from power house at Yakubu Gowon road to AYA, the admiration have engaged all roads operators to take control to ensure free access of road users in the period of the road rehabilitation.

Also these, according to Wike is made possible because of the National account removal of FCTA

With the passage of the supplementary budget, the Wike led FCTA administration is sure of the completion of these projects.

The Minister assured that by 29th May, 2024, FCT will rollout projects for Mr president to commission.

Still in the year under review, the FCT Administration gave the Education unit a boost,as Nyesom Wike approved the sum of N13.1 bn for the finance and renovation of new construction of toilets and provision of furniture across secondary and primary schools in the Six Area Councils for 2024.

Disclosing this at the end of year media briefing, the mandate secretary, Federal Capital Territory Administration Education Secretariat, Dr Danlami Hayyo said the amount earmarked will be shared to the Councils according to their area of school project needs.

The education secretary explained that the minister had pledged his commitment to ensure that all the projects are executed in 2024.

Hayyo said: “The minister of FCT who has been described as Mr. Project, approve new constructions, renovations or rehabilitation, provision of furniture and construction of toilets in FCT secondary and primary schools to the tune of over N13 billion.

“Wike pledges that all the projects will be executed in 2024, we are not going to give detail of how many schools will be renovated or constructed in each Area council of the FCT because the school needs of the Area Councils are not equal.

“There are some Area Councils that the demands are higher, there are so many dilapidated and congested classrooms. We know how the current minister of FCT changed the phase of education in Rivers state, it is the same system that he is going to do in the Federal Capital Territory, that is why he has approved the money for the school projects”

Hayyo also disclosed that from January -December, 2023, the Education Secretariat had trained secondary education board staff in London for British Education Training Technology show.

He listed other trainings to include’ “International training on innovative/entrepreneurship, training of school librarians in e-library, training of teachers in Computer Based Test, online training of 80 English teachers by British council, training of 96 members of School Based Management Committee and many more others”

On challenges, Hayyo called on staff of the secretariat to be committed to achieving positive results and not to be deterred by challenges.

Also in the year 2023, the FCTA Water Board says it is planning to increase its water revenue generation from three hundred million naira monthly to five hundred million naira, comes 2024, as it plans to engage Public Private Partnership to enhance capacity.

The Acting General Manager, FCT Water Board, Daniel Audu-Salka who stated this during the board’s end of the year media briefing, noted that There is need to engage the Public Private Partnership (PPP) saying it has the capacity to bring in investment, expertise and efficiency.

On its revenue generating feat, Mr Salka said the Board has generated over 3billion naira as at November 2023, against the over 2billion generated in 2022.

” In 2022, the Board’s IGR Was#2, 477,885,341.77k only. But as at November 2023, the Board has made #3,055.685, 882.42k only… And we will do beyond 3 billion in 2024.

He added that the Board is supplying thirteen million cubic meters per hour to feed households and commercial establishment in the federal capital territory, saying that the board is fielding Abuja with three hundred and twelve thousand cubic meters of water daily.

Audu-Salka explained that the board has achieved greatly in the reduction of non-revenue water, arrissing from leakages on the pipes , illegal connections, faulty meters among others.

He however appealed to the residents to desist from illegal connections that is causing the administration great revenue loss.

He warned that the administration has raised two task force to check mate the illegal connections and revenue drives.

He said the administration going forward will invoke the act of the board to arrest the theft of waters and other illegalities.

Specking on Staff welfare, the General Manager said the Board places a lot of priority on the workforce who is believed to be the force behind every success its has achieved. Therefore, their working conditions, particularly with regards to their work environment are key as offices in the headquarters and in some of the 16 area offices have been renovated.

“Recently the FCT Water Board received the Outstanding Safety

Commitment Award from Occupational Safety and Health Association UK (Nigerian Region). This is to say that the safety of our staff at work is also of relevance to us and which we have continued to promote”

He said major Embassies and High Commissions in Nigeria connected to FCT Water Board is a testament that the quality of water produces by the Board meets World Health Organization and International standards.

On challenges faced by the Board, Audu-Salka identified inadequate Infrastructure as a key problem; he explained that the original design of the Abuja Water Plan was to service about 3.5 million people in the FCT. At the me of the plan, this was a massive achievement. Infrastructure was put in place to service only a fraction of the City and a few Suburb like Bwari, Gawgwalada , and Karu/Nyanya. Lack of the

Infrastructure in many developed Areas today has made it impossible to service the Areas.

As a follow up to the above the available Infrastructure are also aging. Both the Plants and the other infrastructure (pipes) were installed over 3 decades ago. They are therefore prone to constant failures and high cost of maintenance.

At this point, he said, it becomes very essential to mention that the problem we encountered at the Karu/ Nyanya trunk line was a major failure in infrastructure of which the Administration is working around the clock to address.

Also included in the challenge, he said is Population Growth. “The Population growth in the FCT is very high and therefore adding pressure on the water facility. Some Areas that were not originally in the plan for Water are yearning for it, and some even resort to self-help by illegally connecting to the

Main Trunks thereby reducing the pressure of water from going to where it was meant to go”

“This is one of the major causes of low pressure being experienced in some parts of the City” he added.

Going forward, The GM said great interest will be place o Capacity Building, as there is need to enhance the skills and capacity of Staff through both Local and International Training to improve

Overall system efficiency.

However, with all this achievement, the Barr. Wike led FCT Administration is not left without a challenge, the issue of insecurity has threatened the lives and properties of the Abuja residents, as people now live in constant fear, with many people reporting being robbed or knowing someone who has fallen victim to a one-chance robbery.

Narrating her ordeal to our Correspondent one of the victims of one-chance attack, Gladys Haruna said, “On that fateful day, I had gone to Wuse market to purchase a laptop. After I was done around 5pm, I boarded a taxi which already had some passengers in it. Shortly after we took off, they diverted to another route. Then I started to panic, I knew I was in trouble. All the passengers were criminals.

“They started threatening to kill me if I didn’t call people to send me money, after taking everything with me and withdrawing every dime from my bank account. They used phone to call people including my school proprietors who all sent money. This operation lasted till 4 am the next day. They beat me until I lost consciousness. When I woke up, I was in the hospital. These criminals dropped me off on the road. It was a horrible near-death experience I will live with forever”, she cried.

If Gladys Haruna, a school teacher in the Lokogoma area of Abuja knew that she would spend her night in the den of criminals on October 12, she would not have stepped out of her house.

Gladys was a victim of car robbery syndicates popularly known as “one-hance”. On that fateful day, she had boarded a commercial taxi from the popular Wuse market in Abuja and was heading to her residence in Lokogoma, but unknown to her, she had entered into the trap of criminals.

She was driven to another location where she was beaten to unconsciousness, stripped of all belongings in her possession, and forced to transfer all funds from her bank accounts to the criminals.

On a very sad note, another one-chance victim, Ms Greatness Olorunfemi was attacked and never lived to tell her own side of the story.

Ms Olorunfemi, a community developer, died at the Maitama General Hospital in the federal capital, where she was rushed to after the attack along the Katampe-Kubwa road.

She was reportedly thrown out of a fast-moving vehicle by her attackers on 26th September, 2023 while on her way from work.

Ms Okere, a journalist, said they were both beaten up by members of the syndicate who demanded their ATM cards and mobile phones shortly after they boarded the vehicle.

The nation’s capital is witnessing a surge in the activities of these one-chance criminals, and residents, particularly those who do not own cars are grappling with this reality.

“One chance” is a form of organized crime that involves criminals posing as public transport drivers, such as taxi or bus drivers, and then robbing their passengers.

The criminals may drive around with passengers for a while before robbing them, or they may drive to a secluded area to carry out the robbery.

To curb the menace, FCT Administration under the stewardship of Wike, have banned begging and hawking within its Secretariat, located in Area 11, Garki, Abuja. This ban was announced during the end-of-year media briefing by the FCTA Department of Security Service in Abuja.

Director of the department, Adamu Gwary, who made this known, warned that the Secretariat was not a place to beg, saying “if you do not have anything to do here, please don’t come.”

Speaking on measures it has put in place to secure the lives and property of FCT residents, Gwary revealed that the administration is to float an effective transport separation system.

According to him, “effective transportation system, which has been included in the supplementary budget will drastically reduce issues around one-chance and parking lot in the FCT.”

Also revealing plans to review security architecture of the FCT, the Director added that plans had already reached advanced stages to revive the G-7 security initiative and as well as expand its number of security informants to include artisans and farmers, among others.

He also stated that the use of informants for information and intelligence gathering, as well as vigilante groups were part of community policing the FCT Administration has been carrying out, which has ensured that the Territory remained safe and secure.

Responding to a question on what punishment was meted out to a traditional chief earlier involved in kidnapping, Gwary explained that the chief was stripped of his title and handed over to law enforcement agents for protection.

He however regretted that weak legal structures were negatively affecting adjudication and punishment of lawbreakers and criminals.

The Director stated that his department was working assiduously behind the scene for the maintenance of security in the nation’s capital, including keeping peace between herders and farmers, and working with relevant agencies in preventing vandalization of public utilities.

This is as he said the FCT Administration has completed installation of CCTV cameras around its Secretariat in the phase 1 of the programme and would embark on phase two of it, which involves installation around strategic areas of the city to monitor, arrest and prosecute criminals.

Gwary who informed the public that there was prevalence of criminality in parts of Bwari, Kuje, Abaji and Kwali, among others, called on residents to be security conscious and report any suspicious happenings to nearby Police stations.