XMAS: Anglican Bishop urges Tinubu to tackle insecurity, corruption

CHINYERE IKEANYI

The Diocesan Bishop of Lagos Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Ifedola Senasu Gabriel Okupevi, has urged the Federal Government led by President Bola Tinubu to stamp out corruption in the country’s political space, stating that if corruption was not dealt with, ‘Nigerians will never be respected or treated with dignity”.

The Bishop in a Christmas message he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Lagos on Sunday, urged President Tinubu and the security agencies to urgently tackle insecurity to protect the people’s lives and property.

He also urged the Federal Government to urgently curb the rising inflationary trends in the country, stating that “the percentage rise in food and commodities is unacceptable”.

According to the cleric, the trend is making the poor to be poorer “and many who cannot endure longsuffering are resulting into criminality, while some have contemplated suicide”.

He also called on the political leaders at all levels of governance the christen leaders, other religious and traditional leaders to rise and tackle the socio-economic problems of the nation, saying that “it is our responsibility to rise to proffer solutions to many of the nagging problems confronting us and get the nation’s priorities right”.

“The Federal Government should solve the problem of unemployment in the country. In addition to the measures being taken by the three tiers of government to provide jobs for the youths in the country, the Federal Government should review its policy on privatization and revoke where necessary the license and agreement signed with some buyers of the nation’s critical assets and infrastructure that are not yielding the expected dividends to the Nigerian populace”, the Bishop stated.

He added: “As we celebrate and commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, I call on everyone, both the leaders and the led to allow the significance of the birth of Christ, to take the central place in our hearts by living in unity, love and peace. I pray for peace in Nigeria, Ukraine, Russia, Israel, Palestine, some African countries and other parts that re ravaged by war, flood crisis and Earthquake”.

