Gov Fubara on the history lane in Rivers with Christmas largesse, 20,000 housing estate

…Gifts civil servants N100,000 each, donates 100 bags of 50kg rice, cow per Ward across the state

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

With just seven months into his administration, Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, is already breaking and setting new records that would remain unbeatable in the history of Rivers State for a long period of time.

Sir Siminalayi Fubara, who was elected governor of Rivers State on Saturday, March 18, 2023, on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and sworn into office, Monday May 29, 2023 may not have been the original choice of Rivers people before the election, but he has suddenly become a household name after embarking on some human oriented projects and programmes, as well as empowering thousands of Rivers people during his first Christmas and New year celebrations as governor of the state.

Just when one may think that the governor would be distracted, following the crisis that rocked the Rivers State House of Assembly, after a failed impeachment move against him by some lawmakers loyal to his godfather and predecessor, Nyesom Wike who is the current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

The crisis also led to bombing of the now demolished assembly complex and defection of 27 members of the House from PDP to the All Progressives Congress, APC, and later resignation of about 9 Commissioners from his cabinet including some other political appointees.

But the Opobo-born administrator seems not to be perturbed or distracted by the crisis which had thrown the state into theatre of war of words between his supporters cum sympathisers with the loyalists of his godfather, Nyesom Ezenwo.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara, who has proclaimed overtime of his administration’s commitment to catering for the needs of the people and protecting their interest, started one of his record breaking projects in Rivers State and probably Nigeria, with the construction of a N195.3bn Port Harcourt Ring Road, few weeks into his administration.

The 150.15km dual carriage ring road which, described as a LEGACY project of the present administration, was adjudged to be the highest single largest project embarked upon by a State government by Mr Wike who also declared him (Fubara) during the flag-off ceremony as “UNMATCHABLE” among present governors in Nigeria at the moment.

Down the history lane, the governor, among other laudable projects to include the Andoni/Opobo/Nkoro Unity Road, followed up with setting a new record of gifting a one hundred thousand naira to all Civil Servants in the state who are on the Rivers State government payroll.

The gesture by Governor Fubara broke the record held by Dr. Peter Odili who gave civil servants twenty thousand each, during his time as Rivers Governor.

Still on the Christmas celebration, the governor also donated one hundred bags of 50kg rice and one cow per ward across the state for the festivities.

Also, Governor Siminalayi Fubara last Friday wrote his name on gold when he flagged off of a 20,000 housing units to give new hope to Rivers people particularly the poor and low-income earners, on Friday.

Speaking during the flag-off, the governor said, “For our people, I want to assure you, our governance is to take care of and defend our people. I can assure you here that this is the beginning of our service to the people of Rivers State.

He assured that in a few months, the first phase of the project will be completed and the housing units allocated to the low-income earners through a transparent process.

“It is not service to the elite, but to the poor and low-income earners. Those are the people we want to stand with and we are standing with them from today.

“First of all, we need to give our people hope and today, I believe that everybody in our dear State has seen that light. How did we come about this magic? We opened our doors for negotiation and opportunities, knowing that the government cannot do it alone. We had to invite people that are ready to invest in our State.

“I make bold to say it, Rivers State is a safe haven for investment. What we are doing today is to let the world know it, and not what you hear in the media. I tell you that Rivers State is safe and secure for anybody anywhere to come and invest. Your investment is safe in our hands.”

The Acting Administrator of New City Development Authority, Mr Aaron Obelley said the 20,000 units of housing will sit on 1000 hectares of land.

The first phase, now started, on 100 hectares of land, Mr. Obelley stated will provide affordable houses in a striving and inclusive community for the people to live in.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of TAF Africa Global, Mr Mustapha Njie explained that the project is the largest housing initiative on a public-private partnership in Africa and the Rivers State government will not incur any financial cost in accomplishing the project.