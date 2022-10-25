2023: God has proclaimed Tinubu’s victory– Oyetola

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory has been declared by God, says Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun.

Addressing a mammoth crowd who converged at Freedom park in Osogbo after a walk for Tinubu on Tuesday, Oyetola averred that their flagbearer is the candidate to beat anytime.

He appreciated the party supporters, saying the massive crowd is a sign that APC is still very strong in Osun.

Oyetola pointed out that Tinubu is capable and experienced to solve the nation’s challenges including poor economy and insecurity.

In his words, “The walk for Tinubu is a very fortunate one because we will love to testify to its goodness. Tinubu will become the president of this nation because God’s mouth has proclaimed it.

“Tinubu popularity is well grounded in Osun state. He has been with us in Osun since 1999, he contributed heavily to emergence of progressive victory in this state.

“Nigerians should not leave this country for those that will use experiment with it through governance, we must vote the person who is experienced. He has changed Lagos State.

“Other candidates are lamenting over insecurity without tell us how they will end it but Asiwaju when he unveiled his manifesto, it is clear that he will explore technology to solve the problem of insecurity.”

Speaking on the outcome of the gubernatorial election, the governor assured the people of returning to power saying, “God does not fail in fulfilling His promise, keep praying as usual, we will reclaim our mandate.”

Earlier, the State party chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun urged the party faithful to canvass for votes in their various vicinities.

He stressed that here is the time for Yoruba to rule as he noted that Tinubu has supported past leaders in the country hence full support should be offered to him now.