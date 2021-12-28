 2023 Elections: Politicians should know that power comes from God -Cleric

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

Politicians in the country have been called upon to understand that power comes from God.

The President, Christian Reformed Church Nigeria, CRC,-N, Rev. Magaji Jirapiye, made the call while speaking with newsmen shortly after the Christmas Service.

“Whether you are a Christian or a Muslim, you should understand that power comes from God. So, if they understand that power comes from God, they will not do anything by hook or crook to get power at all cost.

“They should know that seeking for power is not a d- or-die affair, for if God has destined you, you will get, but if he not, kill yourself, you will not get power. So, do it lovely and peacefully so that our country will experience peace.

“Let us know that if we want to become leaders, If Nigeria does not exist, then we have no place to govern for you can only govern, or be a leader when there are followers.

He advised politicians to be mindful of their utterances during their political activities, adding that God will hold them responsible for any life lost as a result of their political activities.

He described as a period of sober reflection for it is time to celebrate his birth.

“It is time for everybody to reflect. Everybody should reflect, critically, humble himself from every mountain of life if you are blessed in a position of power or authority.

On his emergence as the President of CRC-N, he said: “I see the Position coming from God because I never expected anything like this. I have never spoken to anyone that I need this position because Power comes from God and all I did was God.

“I didn’t pray that I should be the President of CRC-N, but that God should choose by himself the person he wants to lead the Church, for the Church belongs to him, but God choose me.

He disclosed that one of the steps he has taken as a new President of CRC-N is to serve God and humanity.

“We must look at who God is and serve him according to what the Bible says and be servants of fellow humans.

He said he would raise altars for God all over, because in the Old Testament, God appeared to His people and they always remember that He raises altars as a mark of honour to him.

“In every regional Church of CRC-N, there shall be an altar raised. I have called on some Pastors to raise altars”, he added.

