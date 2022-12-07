2023: AMAC chairman tasks Senator Aduda on challenges

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The chairman Abuja Municipal Area Council, Hon. Christopher Maikalangu has urged the FCT Senator, Philip Aduda to always be keen on the challenges facing the Council, if re – elected in 2023.

He made the appeal when the Senate minority whip, Aduda (FCT – PDP) campaign team visited AMAC secretariat, yesterday.

Maikalangu encouraged the senator not to forget issues that would have direct bearing on the lives of the people.

He said the Council which is strategic for Aduda and PDP, would continue with programmes and policies that will make life more meaningful to its residents.

Maikalangu promised Aduda that the council will continue to work for the senator’s victory in the forthcoming election.

“We are proud of our senator, the entire council will always give you the support you needed. Don’t forget us when you are re -elected, always look into AMAC challenges”

In his remarks, Senator Philip Aduda (FCT-PDP) appealed to AMAC residents to give him the usual cooperation that will end him and the party victory.

He explained that AMAC represents all the geo-political zones in country, and needs quality representation from good leaders.

“AMAC is special because all the regions and tribes are represented here, therefore we must work together to have quality and competent leaders in place”