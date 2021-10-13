2021 Girl-Child Day: Osun girls harp on digital literacy for improved academic performance

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

Girls from both urban and rural communities in Osun State have urged the Federal and State Governments to focus more attention on the challenges confronting them with a view to ameliorating them.

The young maidens gave the charge in Osogbo, during a programme organised by an NGO in the State, Value Female Network (VFN) to mark this year’s International Day of the Girl Child.

Discussing this year’s theme: “Digital Generation, Our Generation” ,they complained that their schools in the rural areas lack computers and internet facility which according to them, has contributed to their poor performance in external examinations, especially the ones that require digital literacy.

Their other demands from the government and other stakeholders included the building of modern and well-equipped schools with digital facilities, medical facilities especially those that seek to cater for their Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights, and provision of menstrual pads.

Speaking, a participant at the programme, Miss Mopelola Adedigba from Oke-Baale community in Osogbo, said, “I want our government to give us computers in our school so that we can be digital literate.”

For Rachael Akinola from Oke-Ake community in the State, “The cost of buying our menstrual pads is too expensive. Sometimes, some of us use clothes because our parents cannot afford to get us pads. I want to beg our government to make pads free so that we can live hygienic life.”

Addressing the over a hundred girls, a Child Rights Advocate, Yemi Nature, while speaking on the topic, “The Digital Divide The Bridge,” urged all stakeholders to rise up and ensure that no girl is cut-off in digital literacy.

He urged the girls to shun the negative effects of social media and only utilise the positive ones for their betterment.

