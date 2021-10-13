Buhari urged to end insecurity in the country

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

President Muhammadu Buhari has been called upon to urgently end insecurity in the country.

The Taraba State Chairman of TEKAN ECWA Block, Rev. Phillip Micah Dopah, made the call during the Third Quarter Combined service in Jalingo, the state capital.

“The Church is calling on the President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency, end Insecurity, hunger, kidnappings, abduction of school children, corruption, nepotism, constant borrowing and bloodshed in Nigeria especially Southern Kaduna, Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Plateau, where our brothers and sisters are being killed day in day out, every Nigeria has a right to live.

“The Church is praying for Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku for wisdom from God and listen to the voice of God and not pressure from politicians, for him to show you the man after his own heart that you will consolidate from where you will consolidate from where you will stopped in 2023.

He urged politicians to unite, love one another and appreciate God always.

“They should be the true image of Christ and do everything possible to justify the love, trust and confidence bestowed on you by God through our Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku by being the image maker of this Government and stop portraying the government in a bad light for the best interest of Taraba and the Church.

“Some political appointees of this government always complain and grumble more than applicants without job, lack of gratitude attracts God’s anger be warned.

He appreciated Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku, his wife and the Speaker of Taraba State House of Assembly, Professor Albasu Kunini, CAN Chairman, people of Southern Conference and others for their supporting the Block.

The Guest Speaker and Provost, Kakulu Theological Seminary, Rev. Cletus David Kuturu, urged Christians to be thankful in every situation they find themselves.

“No matter the condition, be thankful, for it is the will of God concerning you”, he said.

The Guest Speaker titled his message BE THANKFUL and took his readings from 1 Thessalonians 5:18, 1:2-3, Phillipians 4:7, Psalms 30:11 among others.

“We are experiencing hard times, difficulties and Challenges, but we should all look into God, for he has something for us.

“Our situation may be bad or difficult, but after all these, the Apostle says we should give thanks in everything, all these are to encourage us in our Faith. Despite challenges, but we are able to wake up, we owe God thanks when we are alive”, he said.

He urged those occupying political positions to see their appointment as an act of God and not their capability.

“You owe God thanks for appointing you, for there are more capable people than you, but you were opportune to be appointed. Remember, you will give an account of every deed to God, for you are ambassadors of others.

He encouraged Ministers of the Gospel not to run from any responsibilities giving to them.

“When I was posted to Kakulu Theological Seminary, many thought that it was a punishment, but I prayed to God and I went. Today, I have benefited a lot there.

Speaking, Governor Darius Ishaku, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Anthony Jellason, urged people whom Army are posted to maintain a peaceful coexistence with the soldiers posted to their domain and stop reporting family, friends and relatives to them.

“They are not there to judge cases, but they are there to maintain peaceful coexistence in your communities. It is not their responsibility; please give them your cooperation and support”, the Governor said.

Urging religious leaders to always pray for leaders, Gov. Ishaku said: “You should continue praying for us, for there is need for such prayers for us. We need prayers that God will give us the wisdom and guidance so that we will not make mistakes”.

He disclosed that the State Government has been working tirelessly towards reducing Insecurity such as kidnappings, banditry, herdsmen-farmers clashes, amongst others, adding that the government has not been sleeping over the issue.

“Insecurity will be a thing of the past before the end of this administration”, he said.

