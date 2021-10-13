Glo delights Nigerian Youth with Battle of the Year challenge

Nigerian youth have been given a unique opportunity to showcase their dancing talents on the world stage courtesy of the sponsorship of the world’s biggest dance reality television show, Battle of the Year in Nigeria by National telecommunications company Globacom.

The Glo Battle of the Year which was unveiled by Globacom in Lagos on Wednesday would provide unlimited opportunities for Nigerian youth to pursue their passion.

Globacom’s Communications Director, Andre Beyers who spoke at the event explained that regional qualification, a prelude to the world finals will be held soon in six Nigerian cities of Lagos, Kaduna, Benin, Port Harcourt, Enugu, and Abuja.

According to him “In line with our commitment to promoting the Nigerian entertainment industry and youth talent development across the country, we are excited to unleash the unlimited potential of Nigerian dancers and provide the platform for them to showcase their abilities on the world stage”

Beyers added that N84 million prize money await the winners of Glo Battle of the Year and an opportunity for the winners to represent Nigeria and showcase their talents at the global dance competition.

He listed Poco Lee, Pinky Debbie, Izzy Odigie, Big Flo, Maxbuck, Dunamis, Franc Okwara, JC Jedor, Poxy (Cameroon), Gidnasty (USA), Menno (Netherlands) and Manuela (Germany) as judges of the show.

The CEO, House of Royalty, and Project Coordinator, Jolomi Kendaboh who also spoke during the event expressed confidence that “with the backing and full support of Globacom, we would take the standard of the dance competition to the next level”.

To enter the Glo Battle of the year contest, dancers and dance crews are advised to go to www.globotynigeria.com to enter for the competition by uploading a 30-second entry video, after which the top 20 entries per region in each category will be selected.

The Battle of the Year competition began in Hannover, Germany, 20 years ago. It is an annual international competition, widely regarded as the World Cup of breakdancing.

For a better society