16th Annual Heart and soul Gala, Chika Okoli Foundation held in Lagos

L-r …Chairman board of directors Chika Okoil foundation Dr. Stella Okoli; First Lady of Ogun State Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun; Chairman /CEO Brittana-U Catherine Uju Ifejika;Executive Director, General Duties, Human Resources / Finance Emzor Pharmaceuticals industries limited Mrs. Uzoma Ezeoke; Board Member Chika Okoil Foundation Chief (Mrs.) Taiwo Taiwo during the 16th Annual Heart and Soul Gala Chika Okoli Foundation held at Muson Centre Onikan in Lagos .

L-r… First Lady of Ogun State Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun; Executive Director, General Duties, Human Resources / Finance Emzor Pharmaceuticals industries limited Mrs. Uzoma Ezeoke; Chairman board of directors Chika Okoil foundation Dr. Stella Okoli; First lady of Lagos State, Dr Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; former Deputy Governor Lagos state .Princess Sarah Sosan; Chairman Emzor Pharmaceutical industries limited Mr Emeka Okoli .

L-r… Mr Emmanuel Ifejika; Chairman board of directors Chika Okoil foundation Dr. Stella Okoli; Chairman /CEO Brittana-U Catherine Uju Ifejika.

R-l … President/CEO, Erisco Foods Ltd Chief Eric Odinaka Umeofia with his wife Mrs Nmachukwu Umeofia.

L-r… Managing director Risk Analyst insurance Broker Dr Funmi Babington-Ashaye; with Chairman board of directors Chika Okoil foundation Dr. Stella Okoli.

Chairman board of directors Chika Okoil foundation Dr. Stella Okoli (middle) in a group picture with Association of Ladies Pharmacy.

L-r …President/CEO, Erisco Foods Ltd Chief Eric Odinaka Umeofia ; First Lady of Ogun State Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun; Executive Director, General Duties, Human Resources / Finance Emzor Pharmaceuticals industries limited Mrs. Uzoma Ezeoke; Chairman board of directors Chika Okoil foundation Dr. Stella Okoli; Chairman .Emzor Pharmaceutical industries limited Mr Emeka Okoli ; First lady of Lagos State, Dr Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; former Deputy Governor Lagos state .Princess Sarah Sosan; Board Member Chika Okoil Foundation Chief (Mrs.) Taiwo Taiwo and others cutting the cake at the 16th Annual Heart and Soul Gala Chika Okoli Foundation held at Muson Centre Onikan in Lagos on 18/6/2022… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

