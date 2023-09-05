12 killed in crash on Obajana-Lokoja road

Twelve persons were killed and six others were seriously injured in a crash that occurred on Sunday night on the Obajana-Lokoja road in Kogi State.

The crash involved a Toyota Hiace passenger bus with registration number MKA515ZD and a Sino Truck.

According to a statement by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), a total of 18 persons were involved in the crash.

“A total of 18 people were involved, all male adults. Out of this number, 06 people got injured, while 12 people were killed.

“The main cause of the crash has been identified to be speed violation, which resulted in loss of control,” said FRSC spokesman, Bisi Kazeem.

Kazeem said FRSC Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu, called on commercial vehicle operators as well as private vehicle owners to avoid driving against the stipulated speed limit on all roads.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng