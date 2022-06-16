115 recipients’ bag FCTA Staff Recognition Award

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

In a bid to ensure staff contribution is rewarded, no fewer than 115 recipients were honoured by the Federal Capital Territory Administration in its second edition of staff recognition award for outstanding performance in 17 different categories.

The 2021 edition of the award comprises 86 members of staff of the Administration, 3 SDAs with most improved IGR, 7 customer friendly SDAs, 5 corporate bodies and development partners of the FCT Administration, 4 posthumous members of staff of the FCT Administration, and 13 Heart of the Nation award.

At the occasion, FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, said the second edition, like the maiden edition, was a demonstration that the FCT Administration was keen on ensuring that staff contribution is recognized and acknowledged through this annual reward system.

The minister also said that this second edition would not only pay attention to COVID-19 frontline workers but also to other categories of workers in line with reform initiatives of the federal government in addition to improving staff loyalty and motivation to duty.

“Objectively, it is to provide guidelines to unique, value added and performance objective in order to align staff with core values of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, which will in turn help the Administration serve its residents and visitors better,” the minister added.

Aliyu, therefore, called on all the winners of this second edition, to share in the developmental aspirations of the Administration and the interest of the residents, adding that the opportunity to serve humanity was a divine trust that must be discharged to make the lives of the residents of the territory better.

Earlier, FCT Permanent Secretary, Mr. Olusade Adesola, said the event was to celebrate collective achievements and accord recognition to some serving and former colleagues who have stood out in the course of discharging their official duties.

While noting that the Public Service Rule acknowledges the need to accord recognition for services rendered,

Adesola also stated that sections 150106 and 150107 provide that “any officer who in the course of his official duties, carries out a unique act, or, in perilous circumstances, secures the safety of human life or property may also be considered for an award as the occasion warrants”.

The permanent secretary stressed that to drive needed reforms in the FCT Administration calls for value re-orientation, attitudinal change and capacity building to enable the administration meet the challenges of modern service delivery in an increasingly digital work environment.

According to him, “in the fiscal year 2021, a total of about 3,873 staff across the SDAs participated in various training programmes. We will sustain the tempo of investment in the training and capacity building of our staff”.

The highpoint of the event was the presentations of gift items, certificates, plaques and landed documents to the recipients of the 4 posthumous members of staff of the FCT Administration amongst others.