Umahi suspends Ebonyi  Finance  Commissioner indefinitely

By Editor
22
CLEMENT NNACHI, Abakaliki

 

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has suspended the State Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Mr Okechukwu Orlando Nweze.

 

The Commissioner was suspended in a Press Statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kenneth Ugballa on Wednesday.

 

According to the statement, the former Commissioner was  suspended for allegedly “lacking the ability to discharge his duties.“

 

“The Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. Chief David Nweze Umahi, has directed indefinite suspension of Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Hon. Okechukwu Orlando Nweze with effect from June 15th 2022, for his inability to discharge his duty effectively”

 

“In the light of the above, Mr. Orlando Nweze is hereby directed to handover all government property in his possession to Permanent Secretary Ministry of Finance and Economic Development before the close of work on Wednesday 15th June, 2022.

