10th Senate: Jimoh Ibrahim appoints Bola Olagbegi Chief of Staff

Billionaire business mogul and Senator-elect for Ondo South, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, has made his first set of appointment, announcing online publisher of Ondo Events, Mr. Bola Olagbegi, as his Chief of Staff.

Dr. Ibrahim, who just flew into the country from his short vacation in America, London and Dubai, connected Abuja where he attended party’s crucial stakeholders’ meeting before returning to his Igbotako country home over the weekend.

On Monday morning, the Founder of University of Fortune, Igbotako pronounced Bola Olagbegi as his Chief of Staff, noting that Olagbegi worked assiduously for his victory at the polls and deserved the appointment.

He noted that “Bola” as he is fondly called, had followed up on his trail long before he even showed up on the political scene to contest the Senate seat, describing him as a hardworking new media entrepreneur, who has used his platform, Ondo Events, to project the brand image of Ondo State at different time , and has not looked back on the Aseyori project since it was kick-started.

Dr. Ibrahim congratulated the newly-appointed Chief of Staff, charging him to see his appointment as a reward for loyalty and his unalloyed support for his Principal as well as The All Progresives Congress through thick and thin.

Bola Olagbegi while accepting the offer, thanked his benefactor and political leader, Araba of Ikaleland, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, for counting him worthy of the noble appointment, stressing that it will offer him a brand new opportunity to learn the art of philanthropy, political and social engineering and responsive bond to “the social contract” under the Master Strategist himself, promising the Senator-elect his 100 per cent, unwavering and overwhelming loyalty.

For a better society