10 percent of Edo population now PDP members, says Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said about 10 percent of the state’s entire population are now members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State.

Obaseki, who disclosed this to journalists in Benin City, noted that about 500,000 persons have been registered as members of the PDP in the ongoing electronic registration and revalidation exercise across the state.

The 500,000 persons registered by the party represent 10 percent of the state’s entire estimated population of five million. With the development, 10 percent of Edo population are now members of PDP.

The e-registration and revalidation exercise is aimed at migrating the party’s membership database from analogue to digital, building a durable and comprehensive database of party members.

The exercise, in its pilot phase, targets to register at least one million persons in Edo. The party has now hit a record of 500,000 whose biometrics, phone numbers and addresses are captured in the PDP digital database.

The governor noted that with the successful exercise, the party was well-positioned to retain power as the ruling party in the state.

According to Obaseki, “I want to assure our loyal party members that we are truly proud of what is going on in terms of registration, which is inching towards half a million (500,000) members in the State.

“Our leaders are working diligently, going round the state to register and revalidate members. By the grace of God, before the end of this month 10 percent of the population of the state will be PDP members.”

“We don’t see how PDP will lose power again in Edo State, provided we continue to provide services for Edo people,” he added.

Charging members and leaders of the party on the need to remain united so as to win future elections in the state, Obaseki further noted: “There must be party discipline going forward; we can’t tolerate indiscipline and disloyalty to the party. If you can’t get what you want, it doesn’t mean the party must be disunited. We have been patient enough and want to know who the real opposition is; we won’t tolerate disloyalty and disunity within the party.”

