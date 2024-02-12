Zulum distributes N225m, in food and cash to 70,000 families in Bama

AHMED MARI, Maidugurii

The Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, has personally supervised the distribution of N225m in cash and food items to over 70,000 vulnerable families in Bama Local Government Area to boost food production and security.

Governor Zulum who travelled to Bama on Saturday and spent two nights coordinating humanitarian activities and engaging security operatives to discuss how best to improve the security of communities and people took time to distribute cash to farmers.

On Sunday, over 45,000 females received N5000 in cash and one wrapper each, while each of about 25,000 male heads of households received food items on Monday.

Each male beneficiary received one bag of rice and one bag of maize grain.

Zulum emphasized that the distribution of food and cash to communities affected by the insurgents and residents struggling to meet their livelihood needs would be prioritized in order to prevent people from being recruited to join insurgent groups.

“In continuation of our efforts to provide assistance to the less privileged, we are here in Bama town of Bama Local Government Area. This LGA is one of those severely affected by Boko Haram violence and access to agriculture and livelihood is still limited,” Zulum said.

The governor was accompanied by the Borno palliative distribution committee chairman, Engr. Bukar Talba, the house of representatives member for Bama, Ngala, and Kala-Balge, Dr. Zainab Gimba, Finance Commissioner, Ali Ahmed, Commissioner of Works and Housing Engr. Mustapha Gubio, Commissioner of Local Government and Emirate Affairs, Sugun Mai Mele, and other senior government officials.