Zubairu’s death, another big loss to Imo State, says Uzodimma

Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Governor Hope Uzodimma has described the death of Col. Tanko Zubairu (rtd), the last Military Administrator of Imo State before the return to civil rule in 1999, as another big loss to the State.

The late Col. Zubairu (rtd) served as Military Administrator of Imo State from August 22, 1996 to May 29, 1999 when he handed over to Chief Achike Udenwa as an elected civilian Governor.

Governor Uzodimma said Col. Zubairu’s passing was shocking, coming shortly after the State lost and recently buried her first Military Administrator, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu.

He described Col. Zubairu as a disciplined, fearless and God-fearing Military Officer who had little tolerance for social ills and crime, and was always prepared to fight such negative tendencies wherever they existed in Imo State with his whole strength.

The Governor said Imo State and her citizens cannot forget in a hurry how Col. Zubairu’s administration worked tirelessly to stamp out social ills and criminality associated with a few bad eggs hibernating in our society using Imo as a launch pad during his reign.

He said Col. Zubairu ensured that the activities of the few bad ones did not dent the moral rectitude that Imo people are noted for and that he worked hard to preserve what he saw as the pride and major characteristics of Imo people such as hard work, honesty, integrity, fear of God, love for one another, among others numerous to mention.

The Governor who said Imo State has lost a friend, a brother, a compatriot and partner in progress in Col. Zubairu therefore commiserated with the widow and immediate family members, the Government and people of Kaduna State, the Military and the Federal Government over the loss.

He prayed God to grant all that Col. Zubairu left behind to mourn him the fortitude to bear the loss. He also prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased.