PDP and APC elect New Chairmen /Executive members at State Congresses in Ebonyi

CLEMENT NNACHI

The People’s Democratic Party /PDP in Ebonyi State at the weekend elected Hon Tochukwu Okorie as its Chairman and other members of the State Executive Committee.

In a related development, the All Progressive Congress /APC, has elected Chief Stanley Emegha and other members of the State Executive 0Committee .

Hon Okorie scored a total of 1,240 votes to defeat his closets rival, Barr. Silas Onu who scored a total vote of 260 votes.

Announcing the result, the Chairman Ebonyi PDP State Congress Committee, Senator Ben Collins Ndu, said that a total of 1, 510 delegates were accredited adding that the election was a free and fair contest.

Senator Ndu said that in PDP, there is no winner or loser in a contest and urged those who emerged victorious to extend olive branch to anyone who might feel aggrieved by the outcome of the congress.

On the other hand, the Chairman of the Ebonyi State APC Congress Committee Chief Ideato C Ideato, announced that Chief Stanley Emegha polled a total of 1,410 votes.

Other members elected at the APC State Congress Included Hon Simbat Ogbuatu , who emerged as the State Publicity Secretary .

Earlier in a remark, the PDP South East Zonal Chairman, Hon Ali Odefa commended the Panel for a peaceful, free and fair Congress adding that the party will do everything to reposition itself ahead of the 2023 general election.

Hon Odefa described the outcome of the election as victory for all and assured the new leadership of the party of the readiness of the zone to assist the state to achieve victory in 2023.

The outgone Caretaker Chairman of the PDP Elder Fred Udogu, urged the new leadership not to allow itself to be intimidated.

Meanwhile the New Chairman of the APC in Ebonyi State Chief Stanley Emegha, has pledged to uphold the virtues of the Party and lead it to enviable heights.

Chief Stanley made the pledge in an acceptance Speech on behalf of other elected Executive at abakaliki Township Stadium venue of the APC Congress .

He commended Governor David Umahi for providing Leadership qualities and for being a good Ambassador of the party.