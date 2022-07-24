Zinox Group Commences Nationwide Recruitment Of Unemployed Graduates

As part of its efforts to ameliorate the harsh economic crunch on the youths, leading technology conglomerate, the Zinox Group, has recently offered employment to a batch of unemployed Nigerian graduates who successfully scaled through its internship programme.

The successful graduates, numbering over 50 out of over 5,000 qualified applicants drawn from various parts of Nigeria, were among the second batch of participants who passed through a 30-day intensive Mini-MBA training program organized by the Zinox Institute of Technology (ZIT).

Participants were exposed to world class trainings, job-suitability scenarios and capacity building workshops across various management functions including Accounts, Procurement, Core Engineering, Software Development, Business Development, Etiquette and Grooming, HR/Admin, among others. The sessions were facilitated by a faculty of over 20 highly reputed resource persons, with the Zinox Group Chairman, Leo Stan Ekeh, also taking out time out of his pressing schedule to mentor the participants.

The initiative, which the management of Zinox revealed is part of its contributions towards giving hope to many Nigerians amid the ongoing difficulties in the local and global economy, witnessed over 5,000 applications from qualified graduates across the country. Additionally, the recruitment will continue in batches, with successful candidates who emerge from the scheme immediately absorbed into any of the multiple entities in the Zinox Group.

While encouraging the successful candidates not to betray the confidence reposed in them, Ekeh urged them not to lose faith in Nigeria.

He admonished them to shun negative sentiments or news reports about the future of the country, adding that the Nigerian economy has passed through other trying times in the past, even as he expressed optimism that it would equally emerge stronger from its current challenges.

‘‘Those of you selected have a unique opportunity to re-write your destinies and that of those around you. I have consciously given you the secret of our little successes. So, I encourage you to work hard, avoid vices and repay the trust shown in you. And for the ladies, this is possibly the only group of companies in the world that has five CEOs who are globally certified women. So, you should work with pride because you earned it.

‘‘Also, I wish to remind you that, despite the current challenges in the economy, we have not even scratched the surface, when it comes to the huge potential that abounds in the Nigerian economy. I urge you to pay no heed to negative projections about Nigeria.

‘‘In the 21st Century, many people talk but you have to remain selectively deaf to succeed. Continue to show faith and belief in the future of a more prosperous Nigeria, irrespective of the present difficulties. I am certain that it will get better soon. On our own part, we will consistently do our little best to provide opportunities for deserving beneficiaries to achieve their full potential,’’ he concluded.