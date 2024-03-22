Zenith General Insurance shows strength with N5bn claims payment

Zenith General Insurance Limited said that it remains committed to rendering efficient and effective ser5vices to its clients saying that claims payments remains top a top priority.

It is in consideration of this that the company stated its resolve to partner with relevant stakeholders in pushing further the frontiers of service delivery. The company was specific when it said that it will be is partnering with the Nigerian Association of Insurance and Pension Editors (NAIPE) to move the Nigerian insurance industry to the next levels.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the executive members of NAIPE to the management of Zenith General Insurance, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Mr. Jude Modilim, affirmed his Company’s readiness to work with NAIPE to drive insurance growth in Nigeria.

He also commended NAIPE for introducing initiatives and embarking on programmes that are industry’s growth driven, noting that this will go a long way in changing the industry’s narrative.

“We are open for the partnership; the kind of partnership that is a win-win; partnership that will project Zenith General to the public, telling them what we are doing, especially about our ability to pay claims. We are willing to work with you as long as it is a mutually beneficial partnership.

“I am actually very impressed with some of your programmes designed to create insurance awareness such as Claims Profiling, and Testimonials Reporting. These are very good, and it will go a long way in deepening insurance penetration which the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and the entire industry is yearning for.

“As an industry, we all pay claims. Last year Zenith General paid about N5 billion as claims to so many organisations thereby helping them to return to business. These are Organisations that ordinarily would have failed because of one catastrophe or the other.

“Many times when I engaged those who said insurance companies are not paying claims to come forward with any claim they have that has not been paid, none of them have been able to do that, so the public needs to know that insurance Companies are paying claims. What you guys are doing will make people know that insurance works,” Mr. Modilim said.

Earlier in her speech, the Chairperson, NAIPE, who is also the publisher of BusinessTodayNG, Mrs. Nkechi Naeche-Esezobor, highlighted the rationale behind the establishment of NAIPE and what the Association has done over the years to contribute to the growth of insurance industry.

According to her, NAIPE has been in existence for over 30 years working with 31 members who are insurance and pension editors in the major national newspapers, radio stations, television stations and online platforms to create awareness on the benefits of insurance.

“We are concerned about low insurance penetration in Nigeria and the poor perception of Nigerians about insurance and it is a known fact that NAIPE has been working tirelessly over the years to change this negative narrative.”