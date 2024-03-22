Heirs Insurance unveils hybrid website offering user-friendly experience

Heirs Insurance Group, one of Nigeria’s fastest growing insurance groups has confirmed the launch of a new website that it says delivers the most user-friendly insurance experience in the industry.

In addition to its features that aid simple navigation, the website also personalises the insurance experience taking customers through a short journey that enables them to make decisions quickly on the best insurance plan to support their personal and business success, or access competent insurance advisors to speak with.

According to Ifesinachi Okpagu, the Chief Marketing Officer, Heirs Insurance Group, the website,www.heirsinsurancegroup.com, embodies the ethos of the brand: the delivery of simple, quick, and accessible insurance service that delights customers and brings the uninsured much closer to taking up insurance plans.

She said: “Today’s customers want simplicity and this new website delivers on that request, ensuring that people find the right insurance solutions for their needs in a few minutes. We are empowering customers to take control of their lives, their businesses, assets, and their most cherished people.”

Heirs Insurance Group has been at the forefront of pioneering a new era of insurance solutions since its launch with the roll-out of various initiatives including a seamless mobile app, USSD; Prince, its intuitive chatbot; InConnect, its partnership portal Digital Experience Centre; and more.

With the launch of this website, Heirs Insurance Group solidifies its position as the leading digital insurance company in Nigeria, democratising access to insurance for all.