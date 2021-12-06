Yuletide: Police ban sales, use of fireworks, knockouts, others in FCT

The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory, FCT Police Command, CP Babaji Sunday, on Monday announced the prohibition of sales and use of all kinds of fireworks, fire-crackers and knockouts in Abuja.

In a statement issued and made available to newsmen by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh, the CP warned that anyone who violates the order would be arrested and brought to book.

According to the statement, the order is part of a proactive move by the Police to sustain the relative peace in the FCT and adequately contain crimes and criminality, particularly ones peculiar to the end of the year and the Christmas and New Year festivities.

The CP further explained that the use of knockouts and others, aside from constituting nuisance and disturbance of public peace, is also capable of causing unnecessary fear and apprehension and other dangers associated with its usage in the harmattan period.

“This is in addition to the possibility of providing an escape space for criminals after the commission of a crime.

“To this end, the CP has ordered all Divisional Police Officers and Heads of Police Units within the FCT to carry out due enforcement of the ban and ensure that anyone who violates the order is arrested and brought to book.

“The CP equally called on parents and guardians to impress on their children and wards to desist from the sales and use of fireworks, firecrackers, knockouts, others as the ban is in the best interest of all.

“He warned persons trading in these banned items to seek alternative but legal ventures noting that in the FCT, it will not be business as usual.

“The CP, while enjoining the good people of FCT to be more vigilant and security conscious and promptly report any suspicious activity within their locality via the commands emergency numbers 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883, also reassured that the Police remain committed to the safety, security and peaceful co-existence of all residents in the Capital”, the statement said.

