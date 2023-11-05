Your recognition should serve as tonic to do more for humanity, NNPP chieftain charges Odeyemi …Felicitates Odeyemi, NNPP Chairman, Forum of states Chairmen on Doctorate Degree Award

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

A Chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Amb. Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has charged the party’s Chairman of states Chairmen’s Forum, Dr. Tosin Odeyemi to see the Doctorate Degree Award conferred on him by the prestigious Nigeria Campus of Anointed University South Africa as a tonic for more dedication to the plight of the common man.

The university has conferred the Doctorate Degree Award on Odeyemi in recognition of his overall accomplishments and contribution to his local community development and the society in general.

Ajadi eulogised Odeyemi for being a worthy ambassador of NNPP and encouraged him not to relent on his oars.

Ajadi in a statement on Saturday described the honour bestowed on Odeyemi as a deserved one, saying it is a recognition of his selfless effort to uplift the society.

According to him, “We rejoice with you as you received the Honorary Doctorate Degree Award of the prestigious Anointed University South Africa and we wish you more successful recognitions in future.

“Your leadership and contribution to the growth of our party is well appreciated. We want you to see the honour awarded you as recognition of your efforts to uplift the youths and the downtrodden in the country.

“Let the recognition serves as a tonic for more dedication to the plight of the common man. We also want you to redouble your efforts in ensuring the growth of our party not only in the South West region but in the entire country.”

For a better society