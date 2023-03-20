You ‘re a double-faced agent, Aisha Yesufu blasts British High Commissioner, Catriona Laing

GOOD governance activist, Aisha Yesufu, has alleged that British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, is a double-faced agent.

In a video shared on her verified Twitter handle, Yesufu said Laing hailed Nigeria’s ‘fraudulent’ presidential and National Assembly elections, something she would not condone in her country.

“The same thing you will not accept in your own country, you come to our country, and you sit down and you’re fascinated by an election that is marred by violence because, of course, it’s a horror film that you can watch live happening.”

Recall that Laing, in her assessment of Nigeria’s presidential election, said: “I was here till the last election and I finished with this election and I’m impressed with Nigeria’s democratic journey. Yes, a bit of a setback, but overall, I see this as positive and Nigeria should be proud but with a remarkable difference when I came in 2019.”

In a video which lasted 2 minutes and 15 seconds, Yesufu gave Laing some tongue lashing: “Congratulations Catriona. They heard you. Yes, they heard you. You came out to tell us that the 2023 election, that you found it fascinating. You found it fascinating that people were killed. You found it fascinating that people were injured, people were harmed. You found it fascinating that results were being changed. You found it fascinating that violence was brought into the election.

“Well, they’ve heard you. They’ve heard you loud and clear and in the gubernatorial election, they unleashed more violence. More people have been killed. More people have been disenfranchised. More people have refused to perform their civic duty.

“Again and Again, we have said, this double standard, this two-faced standard, we do not want it. You sit in your country, you have elections where people are free to go out and vote. Where people are not afraid for their lives. When nobody is killed when they go out to vote, and then you come to our own place and you are accepting minimal standards. You are okay with a few being killed because those few are not part of your family, those few are not your citizens.”