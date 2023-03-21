Guber poll: PDP takes Plateau, Bauchi, Delta, Taraba

From Obiora Ifoh, Abuja, Daniel Dauda, Jos, Clement Nnachi, Abakaliki, Barry Agbanigbi, Asaba, Ahmed Mari, Maiduguri

As the announcement of the governorship election results continues on the second day, reports from The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC shows that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is leading in the following states Plateau, Bauchi, Delta and Taraba

In the result, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced in Delta State on Monday that Mr. Sheriff Oborevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is the winner of the Governorship election with 360, 234 votes.

All Progressive Congress (APC), Governorship candidate, Deputy Senate President, Mr. Ovie Omo-Agege came second with 240,229 votes while Labour Party candidate, Mr. Ken Pella scored 48,047 votes to have the third position.

The Returning officer, Prof. Ownari Abraham Gorgewill, from the University of Port-Harcourt declared the results at the INEC collation center, Asaba, the state capital.

The local governments won by PDP include; Sapele, Aniocha South, Patani, lka South, Ndokwa East, Aniocha North, Ika North East, Bomadi, Ethiope East, Oshimili North, Warri South, Oshimili south, Isoko north and Okpe.

Others are Ukwuani, Warri south west, Warri North, Isoko South, Ndokwa east and west, Burutu, Ethiope west, while APC candidate, Ovie Omo-Agege won in 4 local governments, Udu, Ughelli south and north, and Uvwie LGAs.

Prof. Gorgewill while declaring the results said accredited voters were 710, 829 total valid votes: 671,737, total rejected votes: 15,384 and total votes cast 687,121.

Out of the 25 local government areas in the state, Mr. Sheriff won in 21 local government areas, while Omo-Agege won only in 4 local government areas.

The declared results were endorsed by the party agents at the collation centre in the presence of security personnel and accredited Observers.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Mr. Monday Udoh Tom applauded the electoral officers, security personnel and others who “were in the field during the election, and worked under tough and rough scenario but brace up and still delivered on their mandate”.

He thanked God for making the atmosphere very conducive throughout the electoral process.

REC equally commended all stakeholders for active participation especially the security agencies for their assistance and collaboration with INEC in the exercise.

In a Swift reaction, APC state agent, Prince Efe Duku rejected the results and called for its outright cancellation, alleging electoral fraud.

He also gave a hint of challenging the election outcome at the tribunal even as he charged his supporters to remain calm.

According to him, ” Deltans must be steadfast, I that this injustice will not be allowed to stand”.

Also, Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has declared Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State as the winner of the March 18, 2023, Governorship election.

The INEC Returning Officer for Bauchi State, Professor Abdulaziz Sabo Mohammed,

Vice Chancellor, Federal University Dutse (FUD), Jigawa State on Monday declared the results that the People’s Democratic Party, PDP polled votes of 525,280 to win the keenly contested election.

According to him, the PDP gubernatorial candidate’s closest rival, Air Marshal Saddique Baba Abubakar (retd) of the All Progressives Congress, APC scored 432,272 votes to trail behind in the second position.

The margin between PDP and APC is 93,003 votes.

He revealed that the New Nigeria People’s Party NNPP candidate Senator Haliru Jika polled 60,496 to emerge a distant third.

The incumbent governor recorded a massive victory in 15 out of the 20 local government areas of the state.

In Taraba State, the governorship candidate of the PDP, Kefas Agbu has emerged winner of the election.

He defeated his closest rival from NNPP, Prof Sani Yahaya and Senator Emmanuel Bwacha of the APC in the election results declared.

Out of the 16 local governments, Kefas won 11 while NNPP and APC won 3 and 2 respectively.

The People’s Democratic Party candidate won eleven LGA’s, Ardo Kola, Bali, Gashaka, Lau, Takum, Wukari, Yorro, Zing, Karim Lamido, Sardauna and Kurmi, the New Nigeria People’s Party NNPP won three LGA’s, Ibbi, Gassol and Jalingo while the All Progressive Congress APC won two LGA’s, Donga and Ussa.

Similarly, in Plateau state, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Caleb Mutfwang as the winner of the governorship election.

Mutfwang pulled 525, 299 votes to beat his closest rival of the ruling party APC Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda who scored 481,370 votes.

PDP won with about 43,929 votes margin.

INEC collation and returning officer for Plateau state governorship election, Prof. Idris Amali, deputy vice-chancellor at the Federal University of Lafia, affirmed that Mutfwang secured the highest number of votes from the valid votes cast.

He said that Caleb Mutfwang having satisfied with the requirement of the law returned elected.

According to the returning officer the votes scored by various political parties from the final collation were as follows;

The total number of registered voters stands at 2,789,528, accredited voters at 1,099,860, valid votes at 1,080,425, rejected votes 11, 181 while the total votes cast is 1,091,606.

Daily Champion observed that Mutfwang won 10 out of the 17 Local Government council areas against the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) which got 7.

The Local councils PDP won include; Barkin Ladi, Bassa, Riyom, Jos South, Mangu, Bokkos, Langtang South, Langtang North, Qua’an-Pan and Mikang respectively.

However, APC on the other side won Shendam, Wase, Kanam, Kanke, Pankshin, Jos North and Jos East.

However, The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Benue State, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia, as the winner of the March 18 poll and the Governor-Elect.

The Catholic priest won 473,933 votes ahead of his closest rival and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Titus Uba, who scored 223,913.

The Returning Officer, Prof Faruq Kuta and Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Minna declared Alia the winner.

Alia, who is a member of the ruling APC, is expected to take over from Governor Samuel Ortom of the PDP G5.

So far, the results of 20 governorship polls have been announced. The APC takes the lead with 14 states, the PDP with five states and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) with one state. The election in Kebbi was declared inconclusive by the electoral body while the collation of the results of governorship polls in Abia and Enugu was suspended.

Officially, nine of the 11 governors who sought reelection in the March 18 polls held across Nigeria in West Africa have been declared winners by INEC to return to the office for another four-year term each.

Of the 28 states, 11 serving governors sought reelection while 17 outgoing governors are in the final weeks of their constitutional two-term limits of eight years, having been sworn in on May 29, 2015.

Also, The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has declared Governor Babagana Zulum of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as the winner of the last Saturday, state 18th March 2023 gubernatorial election in Borno state.

Governor Babagana Zulum polled a total of 545,543 votes to defeat his close rival of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Mohammed Ali Jajari with 82,147 votes while Labour Patty candidate, Alhaji Goni Abdullshi secured 1,517 votes to emerged third.

Announcing the results of the election at the State collation, Kashim Ibrahim College of Education, Maiduguri on Monday, the Borno State Returning Officer, Professor Jude Rabo of Federal University Wukari, said “Prof Babagana Umara Zulum of the APC having satisfied the requirement of the law and got the highest number of votes is hereby declared the winner and returned elected, dated 20th, March

The APC scored the highest votes of 545,543 and its closest rival the PDP scored 82,147 and the difference between them is 463396.

In his acceptance speech, Governor Babagana Zulum said ” I want to assure you that I would not betray you, I would do more than what I did in the last 4 years”

” Power belongs to God and he gives it to whom He wishes and the time he wishes. I want first of all to thank God for my reelection, President Buhari and President-elect and his vice, Party chairman., party leaders at national, state and local levels.

He said “I want to assure you that I would be fair to everyone. I would not take my victory for granted, I would hard to serve you. In the last 4 years, there were things we did wrong or actions in sections, I urge you to forgive us. We know the mistake we made and BH the Grace of God we would correct it.”

He dedicated the renewed victory to humanity and the people of Borno, adding that they should work 100 percent for the people of Borno with party, religious and ethnic affiliation.

In Ebonyi, The Independent National Electoral Commissio ,INEC has declared Hon Francis Nwifuru, of the All Progressive Congres ,APC, winner of the governorship election held last Saturday in the State.

Declaring the result at the INEC Headquarters Abakaliki on Monday, the Ebonyi State Collation, Returning Officer who doubles as Vice Chancellor University of Nigeria Nsukka Professor Charles A Igwe, said that Hon Nwifuru polled a total of 199,131 votes, to defeat his closest rival D.r Ifeanyi Ọdiị, of the People’s Democratic Party /PDP, who scored 80,191votes.

According to him, I Professor Charles Igwe, hereby declare that I was the Returning Officer for the 2023 Ebonyi State Governorship election held on the 18th of March 2023

That Hon Francis Nwifuru of the All Progressive Congress /APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law, and scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected

Professor Igwe announce that Professor Benard Odoh, of the All Progressive Grand Alliance /APG,A polled a total of 52,189 votes to clinch the third position.

The Returning Officer disclosed that the total number of Registered voters was 1,597,646, while the total number of Accredited voters was 350,345.

Total valid votes 342,554, Rejected votes 7,387, and total votes cast 349,941

He announced that the APC Candidate Hon Francis Nwifur, won in 10 Local Government Areas namely Abakaliki, Izizi, Ebonyi, Afikpo North, Afikpo South, Ishielu, Ivo, Ohaozara, Ohaukw,u and Ikwo respectively.

Professor Chuks Igwe, further announced that Dr Ifeanyi Odii, won in Onicha Local Government while Professor Benard Odoh emerged victorious in both Ezza North and Ezza South respectively.

Meanwhile, the State Agent of the All Progressive Grand Alliance /APGA Senator Emmanuel Onw, rejected the outcome of the election and refused to sign the result sheet.

.NNPP’s Yusuf wins Kano governorship election

The Governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Abba Yusuf, has won the Kano governorship election, defeating the incumbent deputy governor, Yusuf Gawuna, of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Yusuf the winner at the end of the collation across 44 local government areas (LGAs) in the state.

Ahmad Dokko Ibrahim, the returning officer, announced that Yusuf won the election with 1,019,602 votes, while Gawuna got 890,705 votes.

Gawuna, who serves as deputy governor of the state, is Abdullahi Ganduje’s anointed candidate, while Abba Yusuf is keenly supported by Rabiu Kwankwaso, former governor of Kano state and presidential candidate of the NNPP.

Yusuf contested against Ganduje in 2019 in what was regarded as a very controversial election, which went into supplementary polls.

At the end of the first election, Yusuf was leading Ganduje with 26,655 votes. Yusuf, who was at the time the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP’s) candidate polled 1,014,474 votes while Ganduje got 987,819 votes.

INEC then announced supplementary elections in 28 out of the 44 local government areas in the state.

Access reaching further Ganduje eventually won by scoring 45,876 votes while Yusuf polled just 10,239 in the supplementary polls, thereby undoing his victory in the state.

The final results at the time were 1,033,695 votes for Ganduje and 1,024,713 for Yusuf. Both men were separated by less than 9,000 votes.

. INEC Suspends Collation Of Results In Abi , Enugu Till Further Notice

The Independent National Electoral Commission has suspended the collation of results in Abia and Enugu State.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Monday by the National Commissioner and Chairma ofn, Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr. Festus Okoye.

INEC stated that the skirmishes recorded at Obingwa LGA of Abia and two local government areas of Enugu Statenecessitatedd the postponement.

It did not State when the collation will resume.

The statement reads: “The Commission met today, Monday 20th March 2023 and reviewed the conduct of the Governorship and State Assembly elections held nationwide on Saturday 18th March 2023. Arising from the meeting, the Commissiondecidedn to suspend forthwith further collation of the Governorship election results in some parts of Abia and Enugu States.

“It will be recalled that our office in Obingwa Local Government Area was invaded by thugs yesterday Sunday 19th March 2023 and our officialswere held hostageabouto the collation of results from the Local Government Area. Similarly, reports from Enugu State call for a review of the resultsofr the Governorship election from the two outstanding Local Government Areas of Nsukka and Nkanu East.

“Consequently, the Commission hereby suspends the collation of results in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State and the two outstanding Local Government Areas of Enugu State which are yet to be collated. A review will be undertaken immediately before the process is concluded.

“We appeal for the understanding and patience of voters, parties and candidates in the affected States.”

.Nwifuru, pledged never to disappoint the electorate, Says victory is for entire Ebonyians

TheGovernor-electt of Ebonyi State Hon Francis Nwifuru, has pledged never to disappoint the electorate when he occupies the governorship position of the State.

Hon Nwifuru made the declaration on Monday, in a Press Statement issued in Abakaliki shortly after his declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission /INEC, as the winner of the March 18th governorship election.

That a day we have upon us today, let me thank God Almighty, our Supreme Father, for a marvelous day like this, for crowning our efforts with resounding success

I appreciate most highly and graciously, our leader Governor David Nweze Umahi and Mrs. Rachel Ogonna Umahi, for their relentless fatherly and motherly roles in my life and in Ebonyi State

I thank the State deputy Governor Barr. Eric Kelechi Igwe and wife, Members of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Executive Council, the Judiciary, stakeholders and the entire people of Ebonyi State

This is a thoroughly deserved victory for Ebonyi people, for Continuity and Consolidation on the brilliant works of the present administration

We came on Divine Mandate and together, we shall all work to meet the needs of Ebonyi people, that is why our Manifesto is themed “The People’s Charter of Needs.”

I thank very specially, all my fellow candidates from all other political parties, who went on this journey with me fervently in a bid to make the lives of our people better

My appreciation equally goes to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for a seamless, transparent, free, fair and credible elections

To my beloved wife, Chief Mrs. Mary-Maudline Uzoamaka Nwifuru, my entire family, staff, friends and well-wishers, I say a very big thank you

I therefore accept this declaration, this mantle, to serve as the next Governor of Ebonyi State, in the Name of the Father, the son and of the Holy Spirit

