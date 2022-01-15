WSO partners  NYSC on safe environment 

PAULETTE ORJIME- Abuja

WORLD Safety Organisation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Youth Service Corps on the need to create more awareness on safe living habit and good environment for all Nigerians.

The President, World Safety Organisation, Mr Soji Olalokun during the signing of the MoU at the NYSC National Directorate Headquarters in Abuja on Thursday said the partnership would provide capacity building in health, safety, security, environment, emergency preparedness and response, accident prevention technology, among others for Corps volunteers.

He said the safety emergency response readiness is aimed at equipping Nigerians to create living habit and environment at workplace, schools and in all public places.

“The World Safety Organisation is crafted to add success to the Scheme through every Corps volunteer.

It intends to collaborate and facilitate a two-day ‘Train the Trainers’ activities during the Orientation Course for One Hundred Corps Volunteers who will be posted to fifty schools in pairs, within the benefiting pilot states of Kogi, FCT, Rivers, Edo, Lagos and Ekiti, with the hope to cover the remaining states later”, Olalokun said.

The WSO President had earlier commended the NYSC Director-General, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim for his transformation strides in the NYSC and described the Scheme as a potent medium for national development.

NYSC Director-General, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim, who spoke through the Director, Legal Services, Barrister Tijani Ibrahim assured of the Scheme’s support towards ensuring the success of the partnership.

Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim, Director, Legal Services, Barrister Tijani Ibrahim, Director, Community Development and Special Projects, Alhaji Abdulrasaq Salawu, Acting Director, Special Duties, Alhaji Musa Abubakar and some staff were decorated as World Safety Organisation Ambassadors during the event.