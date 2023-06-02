World Bank Assisted ACReSAL Project Partners J4PD in Creating awareness on Climate Change and its effects in the environment

SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

Bauchi State Implementation Unit of a World Bank Assisted Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes(ACReSAL) project will collaborate with Journalists for Public Health and Development Initiative (J4PD) to support in enlighten the general public on climate change as part of its effort to build capacity of Journalists in reporting climate changes as it affects on the environment.

The State Project Coordinator, Dr. Ibrahim Kabir revealed this in his office when Journalists for Public Health and Development Initiative (J4PD) paid him courtesy visit on Friday.

According to him, project also expressed its readiness to collaborate Journalists in highlighting successes of the ACReSAL and its impact on the target groups within the communities.

The visit by J4PD , he said could have come at better, especially that the project office is planning series of activities to showcase some of ACReSAL successes in the first 100 days of the second coming of Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed and beyond, saying that J4PD would have a significant role to play in that regard.

He added that the collaboration with J4PD is inline with the project’s sustainability plan and will also add value to the overall goal of ACReSAL.

Though, Dr. Kabir readily admitted the complexities of Climate Change, Global Warming, Ozone Layers and Green Gas Emissions, he said it has become imperative to equip the journalists with the requisite knowledge on Climate in order for them to carry out evidence based advocacy through their respective media outlets.

He informed J4PD members that he is also looking at the prospects of selling the idea of floating a course on Environmental Journalism to some Tertiary Institutions with a view to exposing Journalists to the netty gritty of environmental reporting.

The Coordinator of J4PD ,Ms. Elizabeth Kah, in her remarks said they were in the project office to commend the management and staff of PIU for giant strides in implementation of the ACReSAL project and also explore areas of collaboration with J4PD.

According to her, environmental health constitute a component of public health, also informed the project coordinator J4PD deemed it fit to identify with the laudable activities of the project that has attracted commendation from World Organization like World Bank.

She also expressed the resolve of J4PD to partnering with the ACReSAL project in the areas of sensitization, awareness creation, interface between beneficiary communities and, government agencies and generally giving visibility to all the activities of the project that needs showcasing.