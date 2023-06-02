FCT PERM SEC INAUGUARTES HAJJ COMMITTEE

Favour Ishember, Abuja

To ensure a hitch free 2023 Hajj operations and guarantee a smooth pilgrimage to the Holy Land for the FCT Contingent, the FCT Permanent Secretary, Mr. Olusade Adesola, has inaugurated a 5-Member Committee.

The Committee, which is headed by the Director of Human Resource Management Department, FCTA, Muhammad Bashir, is expected to support the activities of the FCT Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board with the aim of strengthening the Board’s operations for effective service delivery to the pilgrims.

Inaugurating the Committee Friday (2/06/23) in Abuja, the Permanent Secretary charged members to identify all grey areas that would hinder the smooth operations of the 2023 Hajj and come out with workable solutions for a remarkable exercise.

Adesola urged the Committee members to see their appointments as a national assignment, service to humanity and God.

He, therefore, requested them to bring their experiences to bear in the discharge of this all-important assignment.

He explained that the Administration decided to set up the Committee in order to properly coordinate Hajj activities and strengthen the capacity of the Board to undertake its responsibilities.

Adesola insisted that the Boards activities must be open and transparent to serve the purpose for its establishment.

According to him, the committee members were carefully selected to assist the pilgrims fulfill their religious obligations.

The Permanent Secretary reminded the members of the Committee of their responsibilities to man and God; saying that Hajj is one of the pillars of Islam, which a Muslim should fulfil.

The 5-Member Committee include Muhammad Bashir- Chairman; Leradoh Abdulrazaq, Muhammad Hazat Sule, Hajarat Titilayo Alayande as members; and Ghali Kassim, who is to serve as Secretary.

Responding on behalf of the Committee, the Chairman, Muhammad Bashir, thanked the Permanent Secretary for the confidence reposed in them; saying that he has seen the passion shown by him and promised not to let him down.

He assured that the Committee will work assiduously to strengthen the Board’s activities and ensure the success of the 2023 Hajj exercise.