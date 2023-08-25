With 18GB of Glo data, Samsung’s Z Fold5, Z Flip5 now available in Gloworld

An 18GB bonus data offer has been announced by Globacom for any Samsung Z Fold5 and Z Flip5 phone purchased from any Gloworld retail shops across the country.

Both high-end smartphones from Samsung, the Z Fold5 and Z Flip5, were created with style and panache for discerning users. The two gadgets were launched in July and pre-orders started on August 11.

Globacom said customers who buy any of the two phones will receive 18GB of data free of charge from the network.

According to a statement from Globacom, following the success of the pre-order activity, subscribers who purchase one of these two phones from any Gloworld store can be confident of receiving authentic products and dependable after-sales service, according to the statement. The company noted that Gloworld stores are one-stop shops for the buying of phones and other telecommunications goods.

The fifth generation of Samsung’s groundbreaking foldable devices, the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 deliver distinctive experiences thanks to refined designs and form factors, including the brand-new Flex Hinge.

The market-leading form factors provide each user with a unique experience thanks to their svelte and small designs, countless personalization possibilities, and potent performance.

Samsung claims that the increasing popularity of foldable devices is due to the fact that they provide users with an experience that is not available on any other type of device. The most recent models, the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 demonstrate Samsung’s dedication to satisfying consumer needs with cutting-edge technology.

Additionally, the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 were both thoughtfully created to meet durability standards. For a more stable display, the main screen has a shock-dispersion layer and a revised back.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng