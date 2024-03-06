 Wike resolute on ending indiscriminate movement of cattle within the FCT

Favour Abuja

Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Wednesday has emphasized his aim to end indiscriminate movement of cattle within the city centre.

The Minister dropped this hint in Abuja, when he received in audience the Belgian Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency, Daniel Bertrand.

Wike stated that he had initiated multifaceted discussions with different relevant critical stakeholders on the need to end roaming of cattle in the city.

He also noted that fighting insecurity in FCT demands multifaceted approaches which the administration was already adopting to defeat criminals.

The Minister said , his administration has also intensified partnership drive with the private sector transportation players, in a bid to beef up security in the city.

Earlier in his remarks, the Ambassador, Daniel Bertrand who had raised concerns over the roaming of cattle on the streets of Abuja, expressed satisfaction, learning that the Minister had initiated a fight against the menace.

Bertrand also expressed interest in getting investors from his country to partner with FCTA in the development of the nation’s capital.