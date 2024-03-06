Mock-UTME holds Thursday, JAMB okays use of HB pencils

Favour Ishember, Abuja

All candidates sitting the 2024 Mock-UTME scheduled to hold on Thursday, 7th March, 2024, are allowed to enter the examination hall with ordinary HP pencil for numerical analysis if they so desire.

In a press release issued to Daily Champion and signed by the PCA, JAMB, Dr.Fabian Benjamin, the clarification became necessary following the series of enquiries from candidates and the general public alike regarding whether HP pencils are permitted in the examination hall as a writing material.

The release reads in part “it should be noted that the Board had hitherto prohibited the use of pencils and other banned materials in view of the nefarious ends that these materials are put to.

The Board, has, however, okayed the use of ordinary HP pencil during the upcoming Mock-UTME and the main scheduled to commence on Friday, 19th April, 2024.

Consequently, candidates are urged to note that they are to come with only one pencil to their respective examination centres as specified while ensuring that they are not in possession of any other prohibited items.