Why we directed food workers, nationwide, to resume work —–NUBFTE

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

Leadership of the National Uni on of Food, Beverage and Tobac co Employees, NUBFTE,has cited the suspension of the planned nationwide strike by organize d labour as reason, for directing all the members of the union across the nation to resume work without delay.

NUFBTE President, Comrade Garb a Ibrahim,who gave the directi ve through a statement he signed and made available to Daily Champion in Lagos today (Tuesday 3),said the directive had become necessary, following the suspension of the planned strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress,NLC and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria,TUC.

According to the statement,”al l branches, zones and state ex ecutives across the country, must also ensure that the dire ctives from it’s national Secr etariat are complied with”.

While appreciating all members for their doggedness and unflinching support to the leadership of the union, the President also promised that the issue of workers’ welfare would always be paramount to management.