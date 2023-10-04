Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Why we directed food workers, nationwide, to resume work —–NUBFTE

Business & Economy
0
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

UFOMBA UZUEGBU
Leadership of the National Union of Food, Beverage and Tobacco Employees, NUBFTE,has cited the suspension of the planned nationwide strike by organized labour as reason, for directing all the members of the union across the nation to resume work without delay.
NUFBTE President, Comrade Garba Ibrahim,who gave the directive through a statement he signed and made available to Daily Champion in Lagos today (Tuesday 3),said the directive had become necessary, following the suspension of the planned strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress,NLC and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria,TUC.
According to the statement,”all branches, zones and state executives across the country, must also ensure that the directives from it’s national Secretariat are complied with”.
While appreciating all members for their doggedness and unflinching support to the leadership of the union, the President also promised that the issue of workers’ welfare would always be paramount to management.

Continue Reading
Editor 14667 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

British International Investment partners Access Bank to…

FCT-IRS appreciates taxpayers for contributions,…

 Lagos NIMechE decries Nigeria’s poor maintenance culture,…

‘Go Africa Project’ targets Nigeria’s human capital, large…

1 of 556