Why we directed food workers, nationwide, to resume work —–NUBFTE

UFOMBA UZUEGBU
Leadership of the National Union of Food, Beverage and Tobacco Employees, NUBFTE,has cited the suspension of the planned nationwide strike by organized labour as reason, for directing all the members of the union across the nation to resume work without delay.
NUFBTE President, Comrade Garba Ibrahim,who gave the directive through a statement he signed and made available to Daily Champion in Lagos today (Tuesday 3),said the directive had become necessary, following the suspension of the planned strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress,NLC and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria,TUC.
According to the statement,”all branches, zones and state executives across the country, must also ensure that the directives from it’s national Secretariat are complied with”.
While appreciating all members for their doggedness and unflinching support to the leadership of the union, the President also promised that the issue of workers’ welfare would always be paramount to management.
Comments are closed.