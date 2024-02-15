We’re poised to make Nigeria a global shipping hub – Speaker Abbas

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon Abbas Tajudeen has said that the 10th House is committed to work with the Executive arm towards opening up opportunities in the maritime sector to boost Nigeria’s economy through foreign exchange earnings and job creation.

Speaker Abbas said this is the best time to act decisively in ensuring that the maritime sector is fully tapped into as the country tries to diversify its economy.

The ultimate goal, the Speaker said, is to make Nigeria a major global shipping hub that would attract more revenue for the country.

Speaking during a courtesy call by the leadership of Nigeria Ship Owners Association (NISA) with their counterparts from Greece in his office on Tuesday, Speaker Abbas said the House would study all the documents presented by the delegation with a view to setting the ball rolling in due course.

The Speaker, who received them in company of the Chairman, House Committee on Shipping Services, Hon. Abdussamad Dasuki, added that the House would put more action and interact with the Executive on the issues raised.

He expressed his readiness to meet with the ship owners for further engagement, if necessary, and thanked them for the visit, assured them of a positive feedback.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of the Ship Owners Association of Nigeria, His Royal Majesty, Chijioke Collins, commended the Speaker for being passionate about the country, particularly the growth and development of the maritime sector.

The royal father lamented that Nigeria is the only seafaring nation where there is no recorded success story in shipping, adding that no country could become a shipping hub without having maritime “bank and ship.”

He urged the Federal Government to change its imports and exports policy to attract more revenue to the maritime sector.

Also in his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of Empire Chemical Tanker Holdings in Greece, Leonidas S. Polemis said if Nigeria could provide certain services at a low cost, it would attract international fleet and consequently become a shipping hub.

Mr. Polemis said Nigeria is blessed with abundant natural resources needed to become a shipping hub, unlike some seafaring nations that do not have much but are still seen as shipping nations.

He urged the country to take decisive political decisions to be at par with Greece in the area of maritime.