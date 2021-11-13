Uzodimma to immortalise ex-Anambra, Enugu Military Governor, Col. Ezeh

Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma has promised to immortalise the late former Military Administrator of Anambra and Enugu States, Col. Herbert Obi Ezeh (rtd) for all he did to attract development to the South East.

Speaking at the commendation service held in honour of late Col.Ezeh at St. Jude’s Catholic Church 34 Artillery Brigade Obinze on Friday, Governor Uzodimma described the deceased as “a very good man, a statesman par excellence who was always interested in the welfare and well-being of his people.”

He therefore and promised to name an edifice in Imo State after the late Col. Ezeh as a way of appreciating his selfless service to humanity while he was alive.

The Governor noted that as a former Military Governor of Anambra and Enugu States, Col. Ezeh served the country not only as a soldier but also served his Community. “That he was instrumental to many developmental projects that came from the Federal Government to the South East, because he attracted a lot of things to his people, is an understatement.”

The Governor reminded the Orsu people that while alive, their brother, Col. Ezeh, was concerned about the security situation in Orsu Local Government Area, warning that he is afraid the things Col. Ezeh “laboured for, championed and fought for Orsu people are gradually getting eroded.”

He expressed pains over the death of Col. Ezeh whom he said personally told him while he was still alive few weeks ago, that he was deeply concerned about the security situation in Imo State in particular and Nigeria in general.

Governor Uzodimma described Col. Ezeh as “an accomplished gentleman in all ramifications, who managed his appetite very well, as he was not greedy, wicked or bitter with anybody.”

Governor Uzodimma reiterated his resolve and that of his government to restore peace in Orsu and Awo Idemili in particular as part of an enduring tribute to the late worthy son of Orsu, Imo and Nigeria.

In their various tributes at the Commendation Service, the Nigerian Military represented by the Brigade Commander, Brig. General RT Utsaha described late Col. Ezeh as “a fine gentleman who served meritoriously and won many medals as a leader and Commander of several Commands.”

The former Governor of Imo State, Chief Ikedi Ohakim described Col. Ezeh as “a decent and unassuming gentleman who was not selfish till death.”

Two retired Army Generals who spoke – Major General Chikwe and Major General Laz Ilo – described the life and times of late Col. Ezeh as one worthy of emulation.

They described him as one of the finest officers that the Nigerian Army ever produced.

“He was a distinguished Artillery Officer and had personified military core values of discipline, respect, loyalty, courage and unyielding spirit,” Gen. Ilo said about Col. Eze.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Imo State, Barr. C. O. C Akaolisa, painted a picture of the man’s contributions to Orsu Local Government Area and Awo Idemili as the Headquarters.

Akaolisa said: “As a Military Governor, late Col. Ezeh opened many doors of opportunities for his people. He was never found wanting in anything that has to do with Awo Idemili and Orsu. To cap it all, he single handily created Orsu Local Government Area and brought the Headquarters to Awo Idemili his Community. Without him there wouldn’t have been anything like Orsu.”

In the family oration, the wife, Mrs. Emelda Ezeh, expressed deep sorrow on the death of her husband as she recalled their days of togetherness. She expressed shock on how the husband died without leaving behind a word.

Col. Ezeh’s son, Barr. Kenneth Ezeh described his father as a disciplinarian, a no nonsense military gentleman who instilled a lot of discipline on the children.

He regretted that their father left a vacuum too big for them to fill and prayed God to help them.

In his brief homily, Rev. Fr. Capt. Ernest Ochadu lauded the virtues of the late former military governor and admonished the living to book a place for themselves in paradise by living right.

The Commendation Service was attended by other top government officials, lawmakers, traditional rulers and opinion moulders.

For a better society