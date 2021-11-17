Uzodimma, CIBN agree to work together

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State and members of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) have agreed to work together in the interest of the society.

They did on Tuesday when officials of the CIBN led by its Chairman, Dr. Bayo Olugbemi, paid a working visit to Governor Uzodimma at the Government House, Owerri, the Imo State Capital.

Governor Uzodimma had lauded the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) role which CIBN is playing in Imo State and assured the team that his government will create an enabling environment for the body of bankers to, not only ply their trade in the State, but through their operations, impact positively on the citizens.

The governor promised to leverage opportunity provided by CIBN in training and awareness creation in the State and assured the bankers that his government will facilitate issuance of Certificate of Occupancy which would enable the body put up a befitting structure for her Imo State branch.

Earlier in his remarks, Dr. Olugbemi said they came to solicit relationship with the Imo State Government with regard to development of the banking industry and its operators in Imo State.

He also sought Governor Uzodimma’s help on the proposed amendment of the CIBN Law at the National Assembly as a former and seasoned legislator.

Dr. Olugbemi further appealed to Governor Uzodimma to intervene in the issuance of Certificate of Occupancy for CIBN permanent office for the Imo State branch as well as the governor’s buy-in in engaging the body in the training and retraining of Civil Servants in Imo State Civil Service, including lawyers.

The event was also attended by the Chief of Staff, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie and other top government officials.

On the entourage of Dr. Olugbemi were also Mr. Dele Atabi, Treasurer, CIBN, Dr. Seye Awoyobi, Registrar, CIBN, Dr. Michael Arimanwa, Rector, Federal Polytechnic Owerri, Mr. Rogers Augustine Nwoko, the Imo State Chairman of CIBN, among others.