Uzodimma orders rehabilitation of health centres in 27 LGAs before December 15

Governor Hope Uzodimma has directed that all healthcare facilities in the 305 INEC Electoral Wards in the 27 local government areas of Imo State be fixed before December 15, 2021.

The governor gave the mandate Tuesday in a crucial meeting he had with all the 27 LGAs in the state at the Sam Mbakwe Executive Council Chambers, Government House Owerri.

Represented by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Barth Okorochukwu, Governor Uzodimma charged the Interim Management Caretaker Chairmen of the 27 LGAs of Imo State and the Officers In-charge of Health in the 305 Wards to take the directive seriously and act immediately.

The Commissioner for Health informed that Govermor Uzodimma was concerned about the health of Imo citizens, especially those in the rural areas, noting that for them to enjoy quality and accessible healthcare delivery, the Primary HealthCare Centres must be made to function simultaneously in the rural areas.

Dr. Okorochukwu emphasized that the IMC Chairmen and the health Officers “would be involved in the supervision and monitoring of the projects, ensuring that they facilitate the work to beat the timeline targeted at actualizing His Excellency’s vision of Imo having access to health care delivery services which is in compliance with the World Health Organization mandate.”

Contributing, the Commissioner for Finance and Coordinating Economy, Dr. Doris Anite-Uzoka said the essence of the meeting was to usher in the firat phase of the implementation of the rehabilitation of Primary Health Centres.

She explained that after this phase, another phase involving the general hospitals will start as both arms of healthcare facilities are expected to function simultaneously.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of Imo State Primary HealthCare Agency, Rev. Sr. MaryJonnes Uzoma eulogized the Governor for embarking on the rehabilitation of the Primary healthcare centres in Imo State, insisting that it will be a landmark achievement for the 3R Government in particular and the good people of Imo State in general.

The Executive Secretary described the gesture as a wonderful idea, stressing that “since Governor Uzodimma came on board as the Governor of Imo State he has been working tirelessly to ensure that Primary HealthCare Centres in the State are working effectively and Imo citizens have access to quality health care.”

Adding his voice on behalf of the IMC Chairmen, Barr. Chidi Okechukwu from Ehime Mbano commended the efforts of the Governor on the decision to extend health care services to the rural people to enable them to have access to quality health care delivery.

Okechukwu charged the Health Officers to take advantage of the opportunity and ensure they achieve the objectives by getting to the targeted audience.