Uwazuruike demands release of MASSOB chieftain, son detained by security operatives

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

Tension is said to be mounting in Owerri, the Imo State capital, following the arrest, detention and severe torture allegedly meted out to a chieftain of Uwazuruike-led Movement for Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, otherwise called Biafra Independence Movement, BIM, Chief Chukwuemeka Amadi and his son, Uchechukwu, by the Tiger squad of the Imo State Police Command.

It was gathered that Chief Amadi and his son, were arrested last Friday in a midnight raid in his residence at Umuneke Ngor.

During the raid, a register containing the names of members belonging to the region, 12 plastic chairs, handsets, cash worth about #26,000 were reportedly carted away.

Following this development, the leadership of BIM/MASSOB, has assured its members in the state of the safety of the detained regional administrator for Ngor- Okpuala council area, promising that he would return home alive.

The MASSOB/BIM leader, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, who spoke to newsmen in Onitsha, through his Personal Assistant and media aide, Chris Mocha, expressed optimism

that the military/police joint taskforce drafted to imo state would not harm the duo, father and son.

He however, faulted the way and manner Chukwueke and his son were manhandled, tortured at the imo state criminal investigation department (statecid) ,Tiger squad, Owerri, which he said could result in their death.

Reacting, the wife of the detained member, Mrs Amadi, told newsmen that an Army officer whispered to her ear to go and remarry a new husband as her husband, Chief Chukwueke would return home dead.

“They won’t kill your husband, BIM/MASSOB assured Mrs Amadi of husband’s safety during a telephone conversation on Tuesday while dismissing such death rumour in Owerri.

“There are still men and women in the force with proven track records more than the bad- eggs.

The force gathers and write security reports on the activities and modus operandi system (way of operations) of separatist movements in the state and forwarded same to their heads of department”

“Such reported cases after much diligence work done which has to do with thorough interrogation/investigation by the police, the suspect is either released on bail or charged to court accordingly”‘ he posited.

Continuing, Mocha disclosed that the non- violence, non- exodus philosophy adopted by Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, has saved the Igbo tribe of eastern Nigeria from another rain that would have befallen the region, insisting that non-violence remained the greatest weapon through which the state of Biafra could be achieved without firing a gunshot.

“For this reason, therefore, It will be idiotic for any person or group of persons without verified administrative offices or fixed addresses to live in the forest,” he stated.

The statement argued that while some of the hoodlums were arrested in the forest, Chief Chukwueke Amadi and his son, Uchechukwu were picked up in their Umuneke- Ngor community residence in Ngor -Okpuala Local Government Area of imo state.

Mocha while begging for their release to avoid further spread of the death rumour, insisting that the members of BIM/MASSOB including Chief Chukwueke Amadi, are very innocent and harmless members of a peaceful organization.

He demanded for their immediate released from custody since they are no threat to Imo State or the Federal Government.