US sues Apple for monopolizing smartphone market

BLESSING AKOROWOSI

The United States has accused a foremost global technology company, Apple, of monopolizing the smartphone market and hindering competition.

The US, in its lawsuit filed by the justice department alleged that the tech company abused its control of the iPhone app store to ‘lock in’ customers and developers.

It further accused Apple of taking illegal steps to subdue apps seen as a threat and make rival products less appealing to customers.

The complaint was filed at a federal court in New Jersey along with the attorneys general of 16 states.

The suit stated that Apple used “a series of shapeshifting rules” and restricted access to its hardware and software, in a bid to boost its own profits while raising costs for customers and stifling innovation.

Disclosing the contents of the lawsuit during a press conference, Attorney General Merrick Garland said, “Apple has maintained monopoly power in the smartphone market not simply by staying ahead of the competition on the merits but by violating federal anti-trust law.

“Customers should not have to pay higher prices because companies break the law.”

The 88-page complaint focuses on five areas where Apple allegedly abused its power.

However, Apple has vowed to “vigorously” fight the lawsuit and denies the claims.

The company said it would ask the court to dismiss the lawsuit, which it predicted would fail.

“We believe this lawsuit is wrong on the facts and the law, and we will vigorously defend against it,” says the tech firm.

