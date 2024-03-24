Champion Newspapers Limited
Nollywood Mourns Again As Amaechi Muonagor Dies @62

As the Nigeria make-believe sector is trying to get over the death of Mr. John Okafor also known as Mr. Ibu, another tragedy has hit it again.

This time around, is Mr. Amaechi Muonagor.

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) and his family are yet to make a statement to that effect.

The sudden news of his demise came just few days his viral video was seen, where he solicited for funds to help him have Kidney transplant.

Amaechi Muonagor suffered kidney failure and was on dialysis.

Amaechi Muonagor was born in Idemili, Anambra State in 1962.

