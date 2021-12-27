Uche Nwosu’s arrest: Okorocha issues 24 hours ultimatum to police

Imo West Senator, Rochas Okorocha has given the police 24 hours to officially publicize the offence of his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu.

Okorocha vowed to take legal actions to force the police to release the politicians’ alleged offence if it fails to meet his demand in the next 24 hours.

Nwosu who is a former Chief of Staff to Okorocha was arrested on Sunday at the St Peter’s Anglican Church, Eziama Obieri in the Nkwerre Local Government Area of the state.

The armed police officers had arrested Nwosu during the church service after his mother’s burial.

He has, however, been released unconditionally by the state Police Command.

However, speaking with journalists in Owerri, the state capital, Okorocha said: “I am going to wait for 24 hours to know what Nwosu has done. We want to know his offences.

“24 hours is enough for the police to do that which is legal. They should let the world know about his offences and failure to do that I will take legal action to demand his release.”

