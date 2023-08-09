Two die, five injured as vehicles collide on Lagos bridge

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Two persons have lost their lives on Wednesday when a MAC Truck with registration no (T-1501 LA) rammed into five vehicles on the Eko Bridge in Lagos.

Confirming the incident to newsmen, the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment department of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA,), Adebayo Taofiq disclosed that five persons were seriously injured as a result of the accident.

According to sources, the cause of the accident was due to over-speeding by the truck driver.

The statement said, “Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) with other emergency responders on Wednesday carried out an emergency operation at the scene of a fatal accident on Eko bridge inward Alaka area of Lagos.

“LASTMA Akinde Olusola ‘Zebra’ (Zone 3 Iponri), who led the rescue team confirmed that the accident recorded two deaths (male and female) with five seriously injured.

“LASTMA Olusola confirmed further that the fatal accident involved six private vehicles including a fully loaded ‘MAC’ truck with registration no (T-1501 LA)

“According to preliminary investigation, the loaded ‘MAC’ truck while on a top speed collided with five other private vehicles including a commercial mini bus (Korope) as a result of brake failure.

“He disclosed further that those 5 rescued accident victims and 2 dead bodies (male & female) were immediately taken to nearby General Hospital with an ambulance belonging to Lasema Response Unit (LRU).

“Those six vehicles involved in the fatal accident include a fully loaded truck (T-150 IL), Lexus Jeep (LSP 795 EW), Toyota Camry (AKD 606 HH), Toyota (LND 217 GX), Mini- bus (FKJ 77 YG and (LSR 952 HZ).

“The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Bolaji Oreagba cautioned motorists especially truck drivers to always ensure their vehicles are in good condition before embarking on any journey across the State.

“While maintaining that the Agency would not relent in enlightening motorists, particularly commercial bus drivers on inherent dangers involved in over speeding, he however sent his condolences to families of the deceased.

“Other emergency responders at the scene of the accident include LASEMA Response Unit (LRU), Federal Road Safety Corps and Police men from Iponri Divisional Police Station.”