Tribute to a legend Late Professor George Obiozor ,former President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r ...Global Coordinator of G50 Dr Festus Uchenna ; Chief of Staff at Lagos State Government ,Mr  Tayo Ayinde; Former President of Aka Ikenga, the Igbo intelligentsia group/ Coordinator of the  Tribute Chief Goddy Uwazurike; Chief Anslem Njoku (The Akeweje of Lagos) during the Tribute to a legend Late  professor George Obiozor, held at NIIA in Lagos ...PHOTO:CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r… Elder Eleazu Uma;  A foremost maritime lawyer,  Chief Osuala  Nwagbara;  retired Major-General Ike  Nwachukwu  and Chief Kingsley Ikpe.

L-r…Pastor Uche Iheakanwa ; Eze Ndigbo Ejigbo , Eze Dr, Alex Sunday Nwoye and  Chief Dr  Gabby Dimudec.

L-r… State Woman Leader Ohanaeze Ndigbo . Chief (Mrs) Janefranics  Chioma Okoro; Chief of Staff at Lagos State Government ,Mr  Tayo Ayinde;  President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State Chapter, Chief Sunday Ossai  and others.

L-r … Sir Chief Okaro  Ifeanyichukwu   Christian ;  Eze Ndigbo, Lagos State, Eze Christian Nwachukwu, Special Adviser for Drainage and Water Resources to Lagos State Governor,  Engr Joe Igbokwe; Lagos State House of Assembly member, representing Oshodi-Isolo constituency II,  Hon Jude Idimogu and  Former  President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos, Chief Fabian Onwughalu .

Venue of the high Table In honour of Late  professor George Obiozor , Former President  General Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

L-r…  President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo UK and N. Ireland, Lady Aqueen Ibeto ; the leader of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Nigerian Diplomat and accomplished scholar of international repute, Professor Bola Akinterinwa and  President of Adorable Foundation International (AFI), Princess Ada Okeke-Amam.

L-r… Eze Ndigbo, Lagos State, Eze Christian Nwachukwu; Lagos State House of Assembly member, representing Oshodi-Isolo constituency II,  Hon Jude Idimogu; Global Coordinator of G50 Dr Festus Uchenna; exchanging Greetings with Special Adviser for Drainage and Water Resources to Lagos State Governor,  Engr Joe Igbokwe;Chief Dr  Gabby Dimudec and Chief Everest Ozonweke  (behind ).

L-r …Chairman Council of Ndieze in Lagos Eze Ndigbo ibeju Lekki  Eze Chris  Offiah,; President of Adorable Foundation International (AFI), Princess Ada OkekeAmam, Chief Dr  Gabby Dimudec;  Prince  Andymoore Ezejioha and   Eze Ikem Agbasi.

L-r …Eze Remi Anyamele; Eze Ndigbo Ikeja,  Eze Uche Dimgba and  the leader of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo.

L-r …Senator Mike Ajegbo; Ambassador Greg Mbadiwe  and  Chief Dominic Ekesi.

L-r…The leader of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo. former Minister of Information  Dr Walter Ofonagoro and  his wife Lolo Stephanie.

L-r…President Association of Anambara State Development Union (AASDU) Chief Sir Amaech Ebeledike; Elder Eleazu Uma and  President  Abia State Town Unions Association (ASTUA) Lagos ,Prince Ejituru Ikenga;

President, Association of Enugu State Development Union Women’s(AESDU) Chief (Mrs) Chinyere Eze, ( Left) with  Others, during the Tribute to a legend Late  professor George Obiozor, held at NIIA in Lagos …PHOTO:CHINYERE IKEANYI.

