Tribute to a legend Late Professor George Obiozor ,former President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide held in Lagos

L-r… Elder Eleazu Uma; A foremost maritime lawyer, Chief Osuala Nwagbara; retired Major-General Ike Nwachukwu and Chief Kingsley Ikpe.

L-r…Pastor Uche Iheakanwa ; Eze Ndigbo Ejigbo , Eze Dr, Alex Sunday Nwoye and Chief Dr Gabby Dimudec.

L-r… State Woman Leader Ohanaeze Ndigbo . Chief (Mrs) Janefranics Chioma Okoro; Chief of Staff at Lagos State Government ,Mr Tayo Ayinde; President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State Chapter, Chief Sunday Ossai and others.

L-r … Sir Chief Okaro Ifeanyichukwu Christian ; Eze Ndigbo, Lagos State, Eze Christian Nwachukwu, Special Adviser for Drainage and Water Resources to Lagos State Governor, Engr Joe Igbokwe; Lagos State House of Assembly member, representing Oshodi-Isolo constituency II, Hon Jude Idimogu and Former President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos, Chief Fabian Onwughalu .

Venue of the high Table In honour of Late professor George Obiozor , Former President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

L-r… President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo UK and N. Ireland, Lady Aqueen Ibeto ; the leader of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Nigerian Diplomat and accomplished scholar of international repute, Professor Bola Akinterinwa and President of Adorable Foundation International (AFI), Princess Ada Okeke-Amam.

L-r… Eze Ndigbo, Lagos State, Eze Christian Nwachukwu; Lagos State House of Assembly member, representing Oshodi-Isolo constituency II, Hon Jude Idimogu; Global Coordinator of G50 Dr Festus Uchenna; exchanging Greetings with Special Adviser for Drainage and Water Resources to Lagos State Governor, Engr Joe Igbokwe;Chief Dr Gabby Dimudec and Chief Everest Ozonweke (behind ).

L-r …Chairman Council of Ndieze in Lagos Eze Ndigbo ibeju Lekki Eze Chris Offiah,; President of Adorable Foundation International (AFI), Princess Ada Okeke–Amam, Chief Dr Gabby Dimudec; Prince Andymoore Ezejioha and Eze Ikem Agbasi.

L-r …Eze Remi Anyamele; Eze Ndigbo Ikeja, Eze Uche Dimgba and the leader of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo.

L-r …Senator Mike Ajegbo; Ambassador Greg Mbadiwe and Chief Dominic Ekesi.

L-r…The leader of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo. former Minister of Information Dr Walter Ofonagoro and his wife Lolo Stephanie.

L-r…President Association of Anambara State Development Union (AASDU) Chief Sir Amaech Ebeledike; Elder Eleazu Uma and President Abia State Town Unions Association (ASTUA) Lagos ,Prince Ejituru Ikenga;

President, Association of Enugu State Development Union Women’s(AESDU) Chief (Mrs) Chinyere Eze, ( Left) with Others, during the Tribute to a legend Late professor George Obiozor, held at NIIA in Lagos …PHOTO:CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline