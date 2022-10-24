Transfer Talk: Chelsea prefer Leao, David and Toney over Ronaldo

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there’s plenty of gossip swirling about who’s moving where. We bring you all the latest buzz on rumors, comings, goings, and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Chelsea’s Potter prefers others over Ronaldo

Chelsea remain in the market for a striker, but it looks unlikely that player will be Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports.

Club owner Todd Boehly remains keen on the 37-year-old Manchester United star, but he is willing to trust the call of manager Graham Potter, who has multiple players he would prefer to sign instead of Ronaldo.

One of those is AC Milan forward Rafael Leao, to whom the Blues were previously linked at the end of the summer transfer window. While it is unclear whether they will be able to reach an agreement with the Serie A champions for him, it is reported that Potter would also prioritize moves for Canada international Jonathan David and Brentford’s Ivan Toney over Ronaldo.

Toney, 26, has scored eight Premier League goals this season, while 22-year-old David has contributed to 12 goals in 12 games for Lille in Ligue 1.

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline