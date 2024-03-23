Traditional Ruler contender says 10 persons dead over stool crisis

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The crisis rocking the traditional stool of Azia in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State has claimed no fewer than 10 persons.

This is according to Chief Felix Ifeanyimuo who is one of the contenders of the community’s traditional stool during an interview in Awka.

While laying claim to being the rightful Traditional Ruler of the community, Ifeanyimuo said, “No fewer than 10 persons have died mysteriously since the conflict started.

“Many people are ganging up against me over the stool and were getting the repercussions.

“We held an election nine years ago and I contested with Prof Titus Eze. We emerged as double Igwes-elect and we’re presented to the governor for him to crown one of us but later, Eze died and I was the one to be crowned and some people have been fighting me since then.

“They have brought several persons to contest the kingship with me in a fresh election and I said no.

“They have tormented me, fought me with gunmen, bullied me with police, petitioned everywhere.

“They have been bringing many people and presenting to the government, but they have received the same answer: this is a constitutional meeting and the community already had Igwes-elect in me.

“I have been advised to call a stakeholders peace meeting of Azia people so that I can appease them, especially the three people that are behind the problem in the community.

“But the next thing I saw was that they started circulating letters that the town had agreed to start fresh with a new election process, to me is a betrayal.

“One of the men lives overseas, I bought his ticket to return for the meeting, the other charged me N500,000 and others made demands and I paid.

Meanwhile, some red cap chiefs and other stakeholders of the community had last week protested to the Anambra State Government at the Agụ-Awka seat of power, accusing Ifeanyimuo of hijacking the traditional stool of the community.

They alleged that Ifeanyimuo was not qualified to contest the traditional stool of the community according to Azia’s constitution because his father was still alive.

The stakeholder added, “Nobody becomes a king above his biological father in our community. It’s an abomination.”

Dismissing the Azia protesting stakeholders’ claim, Ifeanyimuo said there was nothing like such a condition in the community’s constitution, culture, and tradition.

“Assuming but not conceding to the so-called stakeholder’s claims, would that not be repugnant to equity, fairness, justice and good conscience and against the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended)?”, he stated.

