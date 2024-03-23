Firm organizes conference to promote women’s inclusion in digital economy

The Women for Digital Conference holds on March 30, 2024, at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, with a commitment to celebrating, inspiring and educating women across Africa.

The hybrid conference aims to empower women to excel and thrive in the dynamic digital economy.

This year’s event, themed: “Inspiring Women’s Inclusion in The Digital Economy,” will feature distinguished speakers, panel sessions, and interactive activities aimed at fostering inclusion and driving positive change in the industry.

“We are honoured to welcome Michel Deelen, the Consul General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, as our Special Guest of Honor”, the organizers said.

Commenting on the significance of the event, Tobi Asehinde, Founder of Digital Marketing Skill Institute and the Convener of the Conference, said: “The Women for Digital Conference is more than a gathering; it’s a movement towards empowerment and inclusivity. In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, it’s crucial to ensure that women have equal opportunities to thrive and lead. This conference serves as a platform for dialogue, inspiration, and action, driving tangible change in the digital economy”.

Tobi further said: “The Women for Digital Conference 2024 will provide a platform for esteemed professionals from diverse backgrounds to share experiences, insights, and lessons learned, igniting passion and fostering inclusion within the digital marketing landscape.

“Among the notable speakers are Ayoola Femi-Adebayo, Manager, Brands and Marketing Communication at Airtel Africa; Deola Aromiwura, Executive Director, Marketing and Communications at HEREL Global; Susan Ikegwu, Growth Marketing Leader; Myra Abasiakara, Digital Marketing Lead, 9 Payment Service Bank; and Maureen Ogwu, Ex-Meta, Technology Talent Sourcer”.

Tobi also said that this year’s conference holds special significance as it celebrates the achievements of the Digital Marketing Women Employability and Entrepreneurship Programme (DM-WEEP), funded by the Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs through the Challenge for Youth Employment Project.

According to him, this initiative, spearheaded by the Digital Marketing Skill Institute, aims to empower young women with digital marketing skills and provide access to high-paying jobs, mentorship, and career services.

Other event highlights will include keynote speakers and panel sessions focusing on topics relevant to women’s inclusion in the digital economy, providing valuable insights and perspectives; Awards, recognizing and honouring women who have excelled within the DM-WEEP community, celebrating their dedication, innovation, and leadership in digital marketing.

Live Job Matching: Facilitating direct connections between skilled women and employers seeking to fill positions in the digital marketing field, promoting employment opportunities and economic empowerment.

Founder of Bellafricana, a community of over 20,000 creative businesses across Africa, Bukky Asehinde, highlighted the importance of partnership in the event, saying, “We are excited to partner with the Women for Digital Conference to provide our members with the opportunity to meet trained digital marketing talents. This partnership not only benefits our members by connecting them with skilled professionals but also contributes to the growth and success of women’s inclusion in the digital marketing ecosystem in Africa”.

The Country Manager at Digital Marketing Skill Institute, Kehinde Towolawi, stated: “We believe that by empowering women with digital skills and providing opportunities for their professional growth, we can create a more inclusive and prosperous digital economy. The Women for Digital Conference serves as a catalyst for driving positive change and inspiring women to achieve their full potential in the digital landscape.”