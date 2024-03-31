TotalEnergies: A century of making creative and quality impact

. As it reiterates long-term commitment to Nigeria

As TotalEnergies celebrates its 100th anniversary of the Company’s creation. It is one global multi-energy company that is committed to increasing energy while decreasing emissions and driving sustainable economic diversification in all countries where it operates

With 100,000 employees in 120 countries worldwide who are delighted and proud to actively and blissfully celebrate the anniversary, are gratified to associate with TotalEnergies, an astute company that inspires its people to dream more, learn more, do more, and become more

As a matter of fact, TotalEnergies’ 100-year history tells the story of the world and energy, from the 1920s to the present day. “100 Faces” for 100 years of TotalEnergies

To celebrate the centenary of TotalEnergies, 100 employees agreed to speak in front of the camera: 100 years, 100 faces, 100 stories. They tell their stories, their jobs, and their contribution to the transition of TotalEnergies. Whether they work on a production site, in a research center, or in contact with customers, they embody the Company of today and prepare the Company of tomorrow.

Also, it is expedient to state that TotalEnergies Launched Operation “100 for 100” to mark its 100th anniversary, With three initiatives for its customers in France and its employees worldwide.

According to Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies, “A centenary is an unforgettable milestone in a company’s history, and it gives us an opportunity for exceptional initiatives: we are happy to involve both our customers and our employees in this celebration to thank them for their loyalty and commitment”

For our electricity customers: In France, TotalEnergies is offering €100 to the first 100,000 new customers signing up to one of TotalEnergies’ classic electricity offers (fixed tariff deals excepted) after March 29. The eligible offers are “Heures Éco”, “Heures Eco+”, “Spéciale” and “Charge´Heures”. The €100 will be credited to the customer’s account after six months.

For service station customers; TotalEnergies is offering €100 to the first 100,000 individual (non-business) customers with a Club TotalEnergies card who spend at least €1,000 on fuel in 2024, starting on March 29. The €100 will be credited to the Club card during the month following the achievement of the €1,000.

For employees across the world: TotalEnergies is planning to allocate 100 TotalEnergies shares to the 100,000 employees of the Company* worldwide. This is a first in the Company’s history, a quite exceptional allocation. This grant, subject to a presence condition of 5 years, will be submitted to the next meeting of the Board of Directors.

A bold and visionary decision

It would be recalled that On March 28, 1924, Compagnie Française des Pétroles was founded in France, a country without any oil. This bold and visionary move marked the start of a century-long saga. To secure France’s energy supply, our company would travel to the four corners of the globe, adapting and growing throughout the century and its many technological and geopolitical

upheavals.

In Nigeria, over the past decade, TotalEnergies has been the largest private energy investor in the country, developing major projects such as Egina, Ofon Phase 2, the OML 58 Upgrade, and recently Ikike, which started in 2022.

The long-term commitment of the Company to Nigeria is also demonstrated by the continued exploration, evidenced by the Ntokon discovery in June 2023 TotalEnergies owns a rich portfolio of projects that might represent more than $6 billion investments (100%) in the future years.

Pioneers for 100 years

TotalEnergies, Unlike its rivals of the day, did not have access to local resources. That is why the company built its competitive advantage on international expansion and technical prowess. These two

factors have shaped her pioneer spirit and its journey to this day. Over the years, TotalEnergies has

continuously pushed back the boundaries – both technical and geographical – while also

adapting to changing needs and customer expectations. This is how it accompanied the

remarkable progress and development that took place in modern society during the 20th

century. TotalEnergies also acquired additional expertise and experience by teaming up with Petrofina

and Elf-Aquitaine, and more recently with Maersk Oil, Saft or Direct Energie.

Becoming a multi-energy company

According to the Company ‘’While oil was the energy of the 20th century, natural gas and decarbonized power are central to the energy system of tomorrow. Natural gas is necessary to the energy transition, as a support for the rise of intermittent renewables, and as a substitute for coal, which emits twice

as much CO2 in power generation. TotalEnergies is currently the world’s third-largest player

in liquefied natural gas (LNG). And in electricity, we are one of the most dynamic solar and

wind power developers in the world. Electricity is the energy at the heart of decarbonization

and the 21st century will clearly be electric.

Driving the energy transition

Since 2020, TotalEnergies has been resolutely implementing a transition strategy anchored around two

pillars: hydrocarbons (including LNG) and electricity. It has the ambition to successfully

achieve its transition and support its customers with theirs. ‘’Our challenge is to supply the

world with the affordable energy required for its development while also reducing emissions.

That is the “just, orderly, and equitable” transition called for by COP28. Drawing on the pioneer

spirit that guides us, we will continue to adjust and adapt as needed to be part of the story of

energy for another 100 years!

Commitment to Investment in Nigeria

As an audacious company with great strength and uncompromised commitment to growing Nigeria’s economy, TotalEnergies declared its readiness to invest $6 billion (around €5.5 billion) over several years in Nigeria’s energy industry, particularly in gas and offshore projects

Speaking on the matter, when he met with Head of State Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Patrick Pouyanné, stated “We are ready to invest $6 billion over the next few years. We are looking in depth at more opportunities for deepwater and gas production,” said

“Everything is in place. We just need to finalise the adjustments and changes needed to unlock the exceptional potential in oil and gas”,

Nigeria is “very important” for TotalEnergies, which accounts for between 8% and 10% of the group’s total oil production, according to the CEO

Also, Victor Bamidele, Deputy Managing Director, Deepwater District, TotalEnergies, at a conference in Abuja, last year said TotalEnergies has invested over $60 billion in exploration and other projects in Nigeria, as it plays a significant role in economic and local content development, contributing about 15% of the nation’s production.

Bandele said it is necessary to share best practices and experiences at NOG to enable operators to learn from one another, adapt and quickly take actions that will sustain the industry.

He revealed that TotalEnergies, as it is presently called, has been present in Africa for more than 80 years and has been involved in exploration activities in Nigeria for almost 60 years now. In the Upstream sector, the company has a broad and diversified portfolio in Nigeria, with activities spanning onshore, conventional offshore, deepwater, and LNG.

TotalEnergies is proud of its strong partnership and has developed with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) including various partners, over the years. The upstream branch plays a significant economic and social role in Nigeria, operating nearly 15% of the country’s production. Nigeria, as one of the company’s core areas of activities, is also crucial to the TotalEnergies Group, accounting for 12 % of its equity production.

In the last few years alone, TotalEnergies has invested approximately 10 billion US dollars in the country. Through decades of executing development projects, the company’s activities have contributed to creating jobs and developing human capacity in Nigeria.

He also, explained that despite the challenging environment that the company operates in as an industry, TotalEnergies remains committed to investing in the country because it is strongly believes in the potential of Nigeria and Nigerians.

“This is why it has been quite active in recent years even in the face of understandable uncertainties.

“The company completed Egina at the end of 2018 and has been progressing well with the development of the Ikike project.”

Ending routine flaring and joining forces to measure and reduce methane emissions

As a founding member of the World Bank’s Global Gas Flaring Reduction (GGFR) partnership, TotalEnergies had endorsed the “Zero Routine Flaring by 2030” initiative.

In anticipation of the evolutions expected and detailed in the Total Energy Outlook scenarios, the Group is accelerating the shift toward a Net Zero society. Total’s aim is to meet the growing world energy demand while developing an increasingly decarbonized energy mix, and ensuring ever greener operations.

It is interesting to note that recently TotalEnergies became the first Nigerian EP company to end routine flares’ the Managing Director/ Chief executive of Total Energies Companies in Nigeria, Mr. Matthieu Bouyer, declared that the company was very proud of the attainment, noting that it is the first exploration and production company in Nigeria to achieve the feat. TotalEnergies as a global company is committed to producing more energy but at the same time, reducing emissions.

The company said that the achievement was not just a practical demonstration of TotalEnergies’ commitment to deliver less carbon-intensive energy to its customers but aligned with the Nigerian government’s objective to foster a low-carbon economy.

The company highlighted other initiatives it is taking towards the reduction of emissions within its operating environment and the larger society.

Mr. Bouyer stated: “Other initiatives revolve around CO2 (carbon dioxide) and CH4 (methane) emissions reduction in our operations through mobilization of best available technologies around 3 pillars:

Reducing Methane emissions: Methane is a greenhouse gas with a global warming potential 28 times higher than that of CO2 and a much shorter atmospheric lifetime. Reducing methane emissions is a priority, and TotalEnergies intends to establish an exemplary track record in this area. AUSEA* drone campaigns allow us to detect and measure Methane emissions on site so we can take actions towards reducing or eliminating such emissions.

With this feat, TotalEnergies has achieved zero routine flaring on both its JV and Deepwater installations and operations, making it the first IOCs in Nigeria to achieve this milestone.

Nigerian Content Development: TotalEnergies Commitment

As Nigeria progresses in its quest to ensure a just energy transition, acquire oil and gas technology, and build indigenous capacity to service the oil and gas industry, one company that has imbibed the Local/Nigerian Content Development philosophy well is TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies’ is at the forefront of promoting Nigeria’s ideals of economic and social development. Over the years, the company has continued to add value and partner with Nigeria as it commits itself to the vision of being a global leader in local content development

Also, TotalEnergies plays an active role in the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS) of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), working closely with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and legislators on NCD issues.

Undoubtedly, TotalEnergies has continued to demonstrate its commitment to the socio-economic development of Nigeria by building mutually beneficial partnerships and supporting the policies of the government on Nigerian Content Development. It has helped in building the capacities of several Nigerian businesses by allocating substantial scopes of its major capital projects to Nigerian companies. (For example, is the Egina project) Total is also helping to grow the Nigerian economy by contributing to the development of communities in the areas of its operation.

Invariable, TotalEnergies’ history can be defined by three keywords: rich, unique, and exhilarating. The Company’s history tells of an industrial saga and a human endeavour set against the backdrop of social, technological and geopolitical changes. Its history also relates the story of a company that was created from scratch back in 1924 under the name Compagnie française des pétroles with the aim of ensuring France’s energy independence. Over the years, it has evolved into an international organization that is actively involved in addressing the global energy challenges of the 21st century.

Ever since it took its first steps in oil production in Iraq back in 1927, the Company has continually transformed and forged a reputation for its pioneering spirit, whether extending its geographical reach or innovating and pushing back the boundaries of technology. This ability to constantly adapt has also been demonstrated over the years through its successful partnerships with such companies as Petrofina, Elf Aquitaine, and, more recently, Saft, Maersk Oil, and Direct Energie.

To meet the challenges of a largely net zero future, Total is pursuing a new strategy to become a multi-energy company by developing its activities in electricity, mainly renewables, which will play a key role in the energy system of tomorrow’s world.

By changing its name to TotalEnergies in 2021, it has ensured that its identity reflects the strong ambition driving the Company at the dawn of a new century, namely to be a world-class player in leading the energy transition and reaching net zero by 2050, together with society

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables, and electricity. Its more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, more sustainable, more reliable, and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in nearly 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.